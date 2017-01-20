Broadway Rush, Lottery & Standing Room Only Ticketing Policies - 1/20/2017



A BRONX TALE will offer a limited number of $39 general rush tickets at the Longacre Theatre, beginning at the opening of the box office each day. There is a limit of two tickets per customer. Tickets are non-transferable, subject to availability and may be partial view. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.



Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting at 7PM the day prior and continue up until 8:30am on the day of the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view. They cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Once you've paid, you'll need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets.



$40.00 - A limited number of tickets will be made available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday evening performances for purchase day-of at the Box Office - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.



Click "Enter Now below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



$36.50 tickets available @ the Box Office only - when the box office opens - limit 2 per customer - Not available for Saturday evenings - Subject to availability.





$26.50, available at the Box Office, day of performance only when the performance is sold out.



A limited number of $35 tickets will be made available to every performance of PARAMOUR via the TodayTix app.



The lottery begins each night at midnight and closes four hours prior to the performance. Winners will receive email confirmation to claim lottery tickets. Winners' tickets are available for pick up from a TodayTix concierge at the Lyric Theatre. Lottery purchases have a maximum of two tickets per person. In addition to lottery tickets, regular priced tickets can be purchased on the TodayTix app.



Users can enter the lottery at www.dearevanhansenlottery.com. Limit 2 tickets per customer, for $40 each. Participants may enter once a day for the desired performance, and up to twice on two-show days, for which entries will be accepted for both matinee and evening performances.



Standing room only tickets are now also available for purchase for $40 in person at the box office of the Music Box Theater, for sold out performances only.



A digital lottery is offered for all performances. For matinee performances, enter between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. For evening performances following matinees, enter between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. On days with only an evening performance scheduled, enter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/



DIGITAL LOTTERY DETAILS: The digital lottery is randomized and the order of entry has no effect on participants' chances of winning. Winners will be notified via email shortly after the lottery closes with a link to purchase the tickets. Winners will have a 60-minute window during which they must pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets not claimed in this manner will be sold to the cancellation line in person at the box office. Winners must pick up their tickets at the Richard Rodgers Theatre box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn. There is a limit of one entry per person, and each entrant can request up to two tickets.



The complete rules and regulations for the new digital lottery policy are as follows:

1. A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold via lottery.

2. Entries will be accepted online (http://lottery.kinkybootsthemusical.com) beginning at the curtain time of the previous performance up to 3.5 hours prior to curtain of the desired performance.

3. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner- entries will be checked for duplicates.

4. Three hours prior to the performance time, names will be chosen at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $37.00 each, and entrants will be notified via email.

5. Winners may pick up and pay for their tickets any time between the drawing and 30 minutes prior to the curtain time.

6. Tickets are subject to availability.

7. Tickets may be partial view.





A limited number of $27 standing-room tickets may be available in person at the box office on the day of the performance, if the performance is sold out.



A limited number of general rush tickets will be available daily for $39 at the Imperial Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance. There will be a maximum of two tickets per person. Tickets can be paid for via cash or credit card and are subject to availability. Seating locations will be at the discretion of the box office.







On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter The Great Comet Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.

http://greatcometbroadway.com/lottery.php



$37.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - limit 2 per customer - Subject to availability.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



$39.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the School of Rock Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



$27.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Only sold when the performance is sold out - Limit 2 tickets per customer.



A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold through the lottery. Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance for up to two tickets.



Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $32 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at time of drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets may be purchased in cash or with a valid credit card. Tickets are subject to availability.



Standing Room tickets are available for purchase at the box office directly following the daily lottery at $27 each, based on availability.



$50.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



$32.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Only sold when the performance is sold out - Limit 2 tickets per customer.



Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting once the prior day’s performance begins and continue up until 9am on the day of the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office. They cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Once you’ve paid, you’ll need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the Phantom Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $28 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



There are $27.00 tickets available at the Box Office only, when the performance is sold out. They are sold in advance or same day, if available. There are only 28 standing room positions.



During certain times of the year, there are $69 tickets available to students at the box office- limit 2 per customer, with valid college i.d.



Student tickets are subject to availability.



Sunday through Thursday performances, December 1 - December 22.

Sunday through Friday performances, January 8 - January 31.



Subject to performance availability.



A day-of-performance lottery for 26 select orchestra seats for $30.00 each will be held daily. Each day, 2.5 hours prior to show time, people who present themselves at the Gershwin Theatre box office will have their names placed in a hat. 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for 26 orchestra seats at $30.00 each. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person, cash only. Photo-ID required. Participants may enter their names ONE TIME ONLY PER PERFORMANCE; anyone who is discovered to have multiple entries will be disqualified and tickets will be revoked. A limited number of tickets are available through the digital lottery, which opens at 8:30 AM for matinee and evening performances and remains open until 10:30 AM and 2 PM, respectively, when winners are drawn. Tickets are $35 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets can be picked up at the Gershwin Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup, and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.