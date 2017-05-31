Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN Musical Set To Get a Developmental Lab This Fall

According to an Equity casting notice, a developmental lab of the Broadway-bound musical Pretty Woman, will be held in Manhattan in September. The musical is based on Garry Marshall's 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

The workshop will be directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (On Your Feet!, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with a book by the late Marshall and J.F. Lawton, and score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The workshop is set for September 11-October 6.

Find the casting notice here.

The story of Pretty Woman enters on the down-on-her-luck Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward (Roberts) who is hired by a wealthy businessman, Edward Lewis (Gere), to be his escort for several business and social functions, and their developing relationship over the course of Vivian's week-long stay with him.

The film was widely successful at the box office, and became one of the highest money-makers of 1990, raking in $500 million. It received critical praise, particularly for the performance of Roberts, who received a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. In addition, screenwriter J. F. Lawton was nominated for a Writers Guild Award and a BAFTA Award.

