Broadway AM Report, January 6, 2017 - BLUEPRINT SPECIALS, THE PRESENT and More!

THIS WEEKEND'S BIG NEWS:

- Harold Prince helms a star-studded CANDIDE, starting this evening at New York City Opera!

- BLUEPRINT SPECIALS, with Laura Osnes & Will Swenson, begins tonight at the Intrepid.

- Broadway dims its lights tonight in honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher...

- MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR bows this weekend at York Theatre Company.

- And THE PRESENT, starring Cate Blanchett & Richard Roxburgh, opens on Broadway this Sunday!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Joshua Henry, Michael Luwoye, Rory O'Malley and more will head out on tour in HAMILTON!

- Mark Ruffalo has replaced John Turturro in THE PRICE on Broadway.

- Sam Pinkleton and more are among the creative team for SIGNIFICANT OTHER...

- We got a first look (right) at the stars of ANASTASIA in character, the Lunt-Fontanne's new 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' marquee, photos from OH, HELLO's 100th performance celebration, and a peek at Patti LuPone as a rabbi on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND!

- And HAIRSPRAY LIVE!'s Derek McLane and more are among the nominees for the 2017 Art Directors Guild Awards...

- And an Off-Broadway understudy went straight from her own wedding to star in LOVE, LOVE, LOVE last month!

Broadway Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy and in the high 20s this weekend - it finally feels like winter!

Set Your DVR... for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, featuring a slew of stage and screen stars this Sunday!

