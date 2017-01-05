Photo Flash: First Cast Photo of ANASTASIA Featuring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and Ramin Karimloo

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

The producers of the new musical, Anastasia, today unveil a first look photo of Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and Ramin Karimloo. Take a look at the photo below!

The first look photo is available for download here. To access additional photos and key art, visit www.polkandco.com and select "ANASTASIA Photos" from the "Press Photos" dropdown menu. The password is: Polkpr (case sensitive).

The production will begin previews on March 23, 2017 and open on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company also includes John Bolton, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil in the roles they originated at Hartford Stage. Full casting will be announced soon.

The musical recently completed a sold-out, record breaking world premiere engagement at Hartford Stage in CT.

ANASTASIA features a book by noted playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, original score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Thomas Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

TICKETS:

Tickets range from $69 - $159. Premium tickets range from $199-252. For more information, visit www.anastasiabroadway.com or call 800-432-7780.

Group tickets for Anastasia are also now on sale. Groups should contact www.broadwayinbound.com or 866-302-0995.

Twitter: @AnastasiaBway

Facebook: Anastasia The Musical

Instagram: @AnastasiaBway

www.anastasiabroadway.com

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson

Related Articles