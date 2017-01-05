AUDIO: Ramin Karimloo Talks Broadgrass and UK Tour on BBC Radio 2

In preparation for his UK tour, Ramin Karimloo stops by BBC Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon to discuss the start of Broadgrass, his career, and even his marriage.

Theatre credits include creating the role of 'The Phantom' in "Love Never Dies" (2011 Olivier Award Nominee and Winner of the 2011 What's On Stage Award, both for 'Best Actor in a Musical'). No stranger to "LES MISERABLES", Ramin has previously played 'Enjolras' in the West End, a role he also had the privilege of performing in "LES MISERABLES - A Special Concert at Windsor Castle" to celebrate the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, in front of Her Majesty The Queen. He also played the role in the 25th Anniversary celebration of "LES MISERABLES at The 02". Other theatre credits include 'Chris' in "Miss Saigon". Recordings include his own album "Within the Six Square Inch", the première symphonic recording of "Love Never Dies" and "The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall".

