ALLEGIANCE Returns to U.S. Cinemas For One More Day!

After an unprecedented cinematic premiere resulting in the highest-grossing one-night Broadway musical event to date for Fathom Events, George Takei's ("Star Trek," "Heroes") Broadway musical ALLEGIANCE returns to cinemas nationwide for an encore on Sunday, February 19 at 12:55 p.m. local time. This date is the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, known as the Day of Remembrance, which marked the beginning of the forced relocation and internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during WWII.

"George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" will begin with an exclusive introduction from Takei and immediately move into the musical's presentation. After the feature, audiences will also be treated to behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.

Tickets for "George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" can be purchased beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2017, online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available via the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). For more information about Allegiance, please visit www.AllegianceMusical.com

"At a time when echoes of the interment ring once again far too loud in our political discourse, there's never been a better moment for the story of ALLEGIANCE to find new audiences," said star Takei. "It is a true testament to the power and the relevance of this story that so many people attended its premiere in December, and it is only appropriate that even more people will be able to witness it on such an important day as February 19, 2017. The Day of Remembrance is a day of commemoration, of reflection, and of learning, and I hope ALLEGIANCE can play an important role in its celebration, this year, and for many years to come."

Allegiance illuminates one of American history's lesser known chapters as it tells the story of Sam Kimura (Takei), transported back nearly six decades to when his younger self (Telly Leung, Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga, Miss Saigon, Mulan) fought to stay connected to their heritage, their family and themselves after Japanese Americans were wrongfully imprisoned during World War II. An important story told with great resonance and intimacy, ALLEGIANCE explores the TIES THAT BIND us, the struggle to persevere and the overwhelming power of forgiveness and, most especially, love.

"Fathom is thrilled to bring this wonderful Broadway show back to movie theaters nationwide one more time following its successful debut and to continue to extend its relevant message beyond the stage to the big screen," Fathom Events Vice President of Programming Kymberli Frueh said.

"The response from the audience who attended the premiere has been overwhelming. While its Broadway run may have been cut short, the story of ALLEGIANCE truly speaks to audiences everywhere and we are honored that its legacy continues, through this encore with Fathom Events and beyond," said ALLEGIANCE producer Lorenzo Thione. "Moreover, we are truly excited that the story, music and message of ALLEGIANCE will expand its reach to more people, cities, and even countries, continuing to move, educate and inspire, truly fulfilling George's legacy."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events that include live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions such as the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live's Hamlet, sporting events like FS1 Presents USA v Mexico, concerts with Roger Waters and One Direction, the TCM Presents classic film series and faith-based events such as The Drop Box and Four Blood Moons. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 887 locations and 1,354 screens in 181 Designated Market Areas (including all of the top 50). For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles