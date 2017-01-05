PHOTO: New Image Emerges of Emma Watson in Belle's 'Celebration Dress'

As BEAUTY AND THE BEAST fans eagerly await the release of the highly-anticipated live-action remake of the Disney classic, hitting theaters on March 17th, a new image has emerged of the film's star, Emma Watson, dressed in Belle's stunning 'celebration dress.'



The photo, shared on Instagram, was first seen on the packaging of new merchandise for the film. Originally thought to be Belle's wedding gown, Disney has clarified that the outfit is her "celebration dress." It remains uncertain at which point in the film Belle will be seen sporting the magnificent frock but we have a first look below! Check out additional images from the movie HERE.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Sneak peak of @emmawatson as Belle in her royal wedding gown! A photo posted by Beauty and the Beast (@beautyandthebeast.2017) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:22am PST



