Sam Pinkleton, Mark Wendland & More Join SIGNIFICANT OTHER Creative Team

Producers of the Broadway bound production of Significant Other have just announced that the full creative team from the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company will be joining playwright, Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and director, Trip Cullman on the Great White Way next month.



The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, The Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce (The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses), lighting design by Japhy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, The Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger (The Common Pursuit).



Significant Other will begin previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th, and will officially open Thursday, March 2nd. Tickets are currently available for purchase on-line at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or in-person at the box office. Groups can be booked through Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

Meet Jordan Berman. He's single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it's a date. Significant Other follows Jordan and his three closest friends as they navigate love, friendship and New York in the twenty-something years.



The Broadway debut of author Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of rising young director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. Reprising their roles, following the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company, are Gideon Glick (currently starring in LCT's, The Harvest), Oscar and Tony nominee Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez and Luke Smith. New to the company for the Broadway run is Rebecca Naomi Jones.



Significant Other was a NY Times Critic's Pick when it premiered last summer at Roundabout Theatre Company. Charles Isherwood, writing in for The New York Times hailed it as, "an absolutely wonderful new play about a young man yearning for a romantic connection as his best friends are transformed into bridezillas, one by one. As richly funny as it is ultimately heart-stirring." Time Out (Adam Feldman) agreed, noting "as funny as Harmon's breakthrough play Bad Jews, Significant Other is a timely, well-observed, sharp but bittersweet New York comedy; the play's main assets are the keenness of the writing, studded with wry one-liners, and the humanity of the performances." The New York Observer (Rex Reed) declared: "Significant Other is for everyone looking for a timeshare in the space we all occupy when life moves faster than we do. A wonderful play about unrequited love, offered with warmth and without sentimentality. I doubt if there is anyone who is unable to relate profoundly to the characters in this play and what they go through." The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney) summed it up as follows: "A funny-sad, vibrantly contemporary lonely-heart portrait."



Significant Other began at Roundabout Theatre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, The Humans.

Related Articles