Breaking News: Joshua Henry, Michael Luwoye and Rory O'Malley Will Go 'Non-Stop' in HAMILTON National Tour; Cast Announced!

Producer Jeffrey Seller has just announced that two-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Broadway's MICHAEL LUWYOYE and Tony Award Nominee RORY O'MALLEY will lead the National Tour of HAMILTON as Aaron Burr, Alexander Hamilton and King George III, respectively.

Mr. Henry, currently performing in the Chicago production, made his Broadway debut in In The Heights, received Tony Award nominations for his roles in Violet and The Scottsboro Boys and created the role of "Noble Sissle" in Shuffle Along. Mr. Luwoye made his Broadway debut in HAMILTON and was nominated for a 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for his work as Jacob in Invisible Thread (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical). And, Mr. O'Malley is currently playing King George III on Broadway and received a Tony Award nomination for his role as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon.

Other principal roles in HAMILTON on tour will be played by RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and MATHENEE TRECO as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The National Tour also includes RYAN ALVARADO, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, DANIEL CHING, Karli DiNardo, JEFFERY DUFFY, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, SABRINA IMAMURA, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, DESMOND NUNN, JOSH ANDRÉS RIVERA, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, KEENAN D. WASHINGTON and Andrew Wojtal.

Performances begin March 10, 2017 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California. The National Tour of HAMILTON will play 22 weeks in San Francisco, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

Joshua Henry's Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Violet (Tony nomination), The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nomination), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, American Idiot, Bring It On: The Musical, and In the Heights (Drama Desk Award - Outstanding Ensemble Performance). City Center Encores!: Cotton Club Parade and The Wiz. Film: The Lake (2017), Sex and the City and Winter's Tale. Television: "Army Wives," and "Kings."

Michael Luwoye is currently the Alexander Hamilton alternate on Broadway. Off Broadway: Invisible Thread (Second Stage). Regional: Cardboard Piano (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Marley (Center Stage), Witness Uganda (A.R.T.), Tick, tick ... BOOM! (American Theater Group), and The Three Musketeers and Once on This Island (Flat Rock Playhouse). He received B.A. from The University of Alabama c/o 2013.

Rory O'Malley was last seen on Broadway singing "Turn It Off" as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon (Tony and Drama Desk nominations) and in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway: Nobody Loves You (Drama Desk nomination) and Little Miss Sunshine. TV: "Partners" alongside Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence, "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU" and "1600 Penn." Film: Dreamgirls.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for HAMILTON.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording - recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists - is available everywhere nationwide.

HAMILTON: The Revolution, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter's book about the making of the musical, is on sale and has been a selection on The New York Times Best Seller List.

The musical is currently playing in Chicago at The PrivateBank Theatre and on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. A London production will also be mounted this year.

