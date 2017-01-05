Photo Coverage: OH, HELLO's Gil & George Celebrate 100 Performances on Broadway!

OH, HELLO
Jan. 5, 2017  

Just yesterday, Gil Faizon (Nick Kroll) and George St. Geegland (John Mulaney) celebrated 100 performances of their hit masterpiece Oh, Hello on Broadway. Performances for Oh, Hello on Broadway began Friday September 23 and opened to critical acclaim on October 10. The show will run through January 22 2017.

Respectively, the duo star as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and Mulaney first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. Oh, Hello on Broadway is Gil and George's "memoir for the stage" - a laugh-a-minute two-man tour-de-force that's part scripted, part spontaneous comedy, and totally unprecedented.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can check out photo coverage below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Backstage portrait

Cake

Cake and Tuna Sandwich

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney

Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

George St. Geegland, played by John Mulaney and Gil Faizon, played by Nick Kroll

