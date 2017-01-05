Video Roundup: Meet Marisha- DREAMGIRLS' New Effie Alternate!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, producers of the West End revival of Dreamgirls announced that Amber Riley, who has missed the last several performances of the show, has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Riley is one of several cast members who have been stricken with the illness. According to the tweet, Marisha Wallace has been flown over to London to alternate the role of 'Effie White' with cast member Karen Mav. Wallace, who recently appeared on Broadway in SOMETHING ROTTEN, has previously performed the role of 'Effie' in the U.S.

Who is this Broadway veteran who is helping the show go on? Below, check out some of our favorite videos of Wallace in action!

