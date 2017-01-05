Breaking News: Mark Ruffalo Joins Cast of THE PRICE on Broadway; John Turturro Departs Production

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that three time Oscar- nominated, Tony nominated and Emmy & Drama Desk award winning actor Mark Ruffalo will return to Broadway to star in Arthur Miller's The Price. Ruffalo will join previously announced stars Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in a new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Ruffalo assumes the role of "Victor Franz." John Turturro has left the production due to his filming schedule.

Popular stage and screen star Mark Ruffalo was last seen on Broadway in the acclaimed 2006 revival of Awake and Sing, winning a Drama Desk award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance.

Arthur Miller's The Price will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 16, and open officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub), and the wily furniture dealer (DeVito) hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

Roundabout has an extensive history with Arthur Miller, most recently presenting After the Fall in 2004 and The Man Who Had All the Luck in 2002 on the American Airlines stage. Other productions include a Tony nominated production of The Price in 1992 and All My Sons (1974 & 1997), The Crucible (1989), and the Tony winning revival of A View from the Bridge (1997).

The creative team will also include Derek McLane (Sets), Sarah J. Holden (Costumes), David Weiner (Lights) and Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen (Sound).

