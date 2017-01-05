Photo Flash: L'Chaim! Patti LuPone Guest Stars as Rabbi in CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

Broadway's Patti LuPone (EVITA, GYPSY, WAR PAINT) and Tovah Feldshuh (GOLDA'S BALCONY, PIPPIN) will guest star an all-new episode of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND titled "Will ScarsDale Like Josh's Shayna Punim?" The episode airs Friday, January 13th at 9pm/ET on The CW. Check out first look photos below!

In the episode, when Rebecca (Bloom) attends a family Bar Mitzvah and sees her Rabbi (guest star LuPone), she realizes she still has far to go on her search for happiness.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND also stars Santino Fontana ("Frozen") as Greg; Donna Lynne Champlin ("The Good Wife") as Paula; Vincent Rodriguez III ("Hostages") as Josh; Pete Gardner ("Project X") as Darryl; and Vella Lovell as Heather ("Three Dates").

Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- ©2016 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserve

Related Articles