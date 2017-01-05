FEATURE FILM
Period Film
CAFÉ SOCIETY
Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO
FENCES
Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN
HACKSAW RIDGE
Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON
HAIL, CAESAR!
Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR
HIDDEN FIGURES
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS
JACKIE
Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE
Fantasy Film
ARRIVAL
Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE
DOCTOR STRANGE
Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Production Designer: STUART CRAIG
PASSENGERS
Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT
Contemporary Film
HELL OR HIGH WATER
Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD
LA LA LAND
Production Designer: DAVID WASCO
LION
Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO
TELEVISION
One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
GAME OF THRONES: "Blood of My Blood," "The Broken Man," "No One"
Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY
STRANGER THINGS: "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "Holly, Jolly," "The Upside Down"
Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO
THE CROWN: "Wolferton Splash," "Hyde Park Corner," "Smoke and Mirrors"
Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS
THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: "The Tiger's Cave," "Land O' Smiles," "Fallout"
Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON
WESTWORLD: "Pilot"
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
BETTER CALL SAUL: "Inflatable," "Fifi," "Klick"
Production Designer: TONY FANNING
BLOODLINE: "Part 16," "Part 21"
Production Designer: TIM GALVIN
HOUSE OF CARDS: "Chapter 41," "Chapter 47," "Chapter 48"
Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD
MR. ROBOT: "Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc," "Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes," "Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z"
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
PREACHER: "See," "South Will Rise Again," "Finish The Song"
Production Designer: DAVE BLASS
Television Movie Or Limited Series
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: "Chapter 4"
Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK
BLACK MIRROR: "Nosedive," "Playtest," "San Junipero"
Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER
SHERLOCK: "The Abominable Bride"
Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES
THE NIGHT OF: "Pilot"
Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN
THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: "100% Not Guilty," "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," "Manna From Heaven"
Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: "Now I Will Sing"
Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO
SILICON VALLEY: "Two In The Box," "Vachmanity Insanity," "Daily Active Users"
Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON
TRANSPARENT: "If I Were A Bell"
Production Designer: CAT SMITH
THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: "Pitch Black," "The Power of Power," "Mama's Hideaway"
Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL
VEEP: "Kissing Your Sister"
Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER
Multi-Camera Series
2 BROKE GIRLS: "And The 80's Movie," "And The Godmama Drama," "And The Two Openings: Part Two"
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
BABY DADDY: "Love & Carriage," "Room-Mating," "Stupid Cupid"
Production Designer: GREG GRANDE
THE BIG BANG THEORY: "The Positive Negative Reaction," "The Big Bear Precipitation," "The Fermentation Bifurcation"
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
THE GREAT INDOORS: "Pilot"
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
THE RANCH: "Leavin's Been Comin' (For A Long, Long Time)"
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
Awards Or Event Special
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
GREASE LIVE!
Production Designer: DAVID KORINS
HAIRSPRAY LIVE!
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS
Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN
THE OSCARS
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial
ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "6 Inch"
Production Designer: JC MOLINA
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "Denial"
Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "Hold Up"
Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD
iPHONE 7: BALLOONS
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
AMERICAN GRIT: "Ruck Up"
Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER
PORTLANDIA: "Weirdo Beach"
Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: "Larry David/The 1975," "Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani," "Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga"
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: "Ellen's Halloween Show"
Production Designer: KAREN WEBER
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: "Ep. 0417," "Ep. 0461," "Ep. 0493"
Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN
THE VOICE: "The Blind Auditions, Part 3," "The Battles Premiere, Part 2"
Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY