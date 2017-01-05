FEATURE FILM

Period Film

CAFÉ SOCIETY
Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO

FENCES
Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN

HACKSAW RIDGE
Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON

HAIL, CAESAR!
Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR

HIDDEN FIGURES
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS

JACKIE
Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE

Fantasy Film

ARRIVAL
Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE

DOCTOR STRANGE
Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Production Designer: STUART CRAIG

PASSENGERS
Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT

Contemporary Film

HELL OR HIGH WATER
Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD

LA LA LAND
Production Designer: DAVID WASCO

LION
Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

GAME OF THRONES: "Blood of My Blood," "The Broken Man," "No One"
Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY

STRANGER THINGS: "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "Holly, Jolly," "The Upside Down"
Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO

THE CROWN: "Wolferton Splash," "Hyde Park Corner," "Smoke and Mirrors"
Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS

THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: "The Tiger's Cave," "Land O' Smiles," "Fallout"
Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON

WESTWORLD: "Pilot"
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

BETTER CALL SAUL: "Inflatable," "Fifi," "Klick"
Production Designer: TONY FANNING

BLOODLINE: "Part 16," "Part 21"
Production Designer: TIM GALVIN

HOUSE OF CARDS: "Chapter 41," "Chapter 47," "Chapter 48"
Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

MR. ROBOT: "Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc," "Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes," "Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z"
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

PREACHER: "See," "South Will Rise Again," "Finish The Song"
Production Designer: DAVE BLASS

Television Movie Or Limited Series

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: "Chapter 4"
Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK

BLACK MIRROR: "Nosedive," "Playtest," "San Junipero"
Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER

SHERLOCK: "The Abominable Bride"
Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES

THE NIGHT OF: "Pilot"
Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN

THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: "100% Not Guilty," "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," "Manna From Heaven"
Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: "Now I Will Sing"
Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO

SILICON VALLEY: "Two In The Box," "Vachmanity Insanity," "Daily Active Users"
Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

TRANSPARENT: "If I Were A Bell"
Production Designer: CAT SMITH

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: "Pitch Black," "The Power of Power," "Mama's Hideaway"
Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL

VEEP: "Kissing Your Sister"
Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

Multi-Camera Series

2 BROKE GIRLS: "And The 80's Movie," "And The Godmama Drama," "And The Two Openings: Part Two"
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

BABY DADDY: "Love & Carriage," "Room-Mating," "Stupid Cupid"
Production Designer: GREG GRANDE

THE BIG BANG THEORY: "The Positive Negative Reaction," "The Big Bear Precipitation," "The Fermentation Bifurcation"
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE GREAT INDOORS: "Pilot"
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

THE RANCH: "Leavin's Been Comin' (For A Long, Long Time)"
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

Awards Or Event Special

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

GREASE LIVE!
Production Designer: DAVID KORINS

HAIRSPRAY LIVE!
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS
Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN

THE OSCARS
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial

ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "6 Inch"
Production Designer: JC MOLINA

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "Denial"
Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "Hold Up"
Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

iPHONE 7: BALLOONS
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

AMERICAN GRIT: "Ruck Up"
Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER

PORTLANDIA: "Weirdo Beach"
Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: "Larry David/The 1975," "Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani," "Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga"
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: "Ellen's Halloween Show"
Production Designer: KAREN WEBER

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: "Ep. 0417," "Ep. 0461," "Ep. 0493"
Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN

THE VOICE: "The Blind Auditions, Part 3," "The Battles Premiere, Part 2"
Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY