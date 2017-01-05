The Art Directors Guild has today announced nominees for the 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, featuring 11 categories in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials and music videos.

Winners will be announced on February 11th at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland. As previously announced MY FAIR LADY production designer Gene Allen will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame. In addition, production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso will be presented with the Guild's Lifetime Achievement Awards.

This year's nominees include award-winning Broadway scenic and costume designer Santo Loquasto for his production design work in Woody Allen's "Cafe Society." The Tony Award winner will design both sets and costumes for the highly anticipated Broadway revival of HELLO DOLLY!, starring Bette Midler. His other theater credits include SHUFFLE ALONG, A DELICATE BALANCE, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, FENCES, RAGTIME and 110 IN THE SHADE.

Double nominated this year was Derek McLane for both his production designs for NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! and for THE OSCARS. In addition to the Tony Award winner's design work on all three previous NBC live musicals, McLane's many theatrical credits include THE PRICE, NOISES OFF, BEAUTIFUL, GIGI, ANYTHING GOES and 33 VARIATIONS.

HAMILTON set designer David Korins also received a nod for his Emmy-winning work on FOX's GREASE LIVE!

A full list of nominees follows:

FEATURE FILM Period Film CAFÉ SOCIETY

Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO FENCES

Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN HACKSAW RIDGE

Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON HAIL, CAESAR!

Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR HIDDEN FIGURES

Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS JACKIE

Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE Fantasy Film ARRIVAL

Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE DOCTOR STRANGE

Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

Production Designer: STUART CRAIG PASSENGERS

Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT Contemporary Film HELL OR HIGH WATER

Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD LA LA LAND

Production Designer: DAVID WASCO LION

Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO TELEVISION One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series GAME OF THRONES: "Blood of My Blood," "The Broken Man," "No One"

Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY STRANGER THINGS: "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "Holly, Jolly," "The Upside Down"

Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO THE CROWN: "Wolferton Splash," "Hyde Park Corner," "Smoke and Mirrors"

Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: "The Tiger's Cave," "Land O' Smiles," "Fallout"

Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON WESTWORLD: "Pilot"

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series BETTER CALL SAUL: "Inflatable," "Fifi," "Klick"

Production Designer: TONY FANNING BLOODLINE: "Part 16," "Part 21"

Production Designer: TIM GALVIN HOUSE OF CARDS: "Chapter 41," "Chapter 47," "Chapter 48"

Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD MR. ROBOT: "Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc," "Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes," "Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z"

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE PREACHER: "See," "South Will Rise Again," "Finish The Song"

Production Designer: DAVE BLASS Television Movie Or Limited Series AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: "Chapter 4"

Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK BLACK MIRROR: "Nosedive," "Playtest," "San Junipero"

Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER SHERLOCK: "The Abominable Bride"

Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES THE NIGHT OF: "Pilot"

Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: "100% Not Guilty," "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," "Manna From Heaven"

Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA Half Hour Single-Camera Series MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: "Now I Will Sing"

Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO SILICON VALLEY: "Two In The Box," "Vachmanity Insanity," "Daily Active Users"

Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON TRANSPARENT: "If I Were A Bell"

Production Designer: CAT SMITH THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: "Pitch Black," "The Power of Power," "Mama's Hideaway"

Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL VEEP: "Kissing Your Sister"

Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER Multi-Camera Series 2 BROKE GIRLS: "And The 80's Movie," "And The Godmama Drama," "And The Two Openings: Part Two"

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO BABY DADDY: "Love & Carriage," "Room-Mating," "Stupid Cupid"

Production Designer: GREG GRANDE THE BIG BANG THEORY: "The Positive Negative Reaction," "The Big Bear Precipitation," "The Fermentation Bifurcation"

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER THE GREAT INDOORS: "Pilot"

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO THE RANCH: "Leavin's Been Comin' (For A Long, Long Time)"

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER Awards Or Event Special BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER GREASE LIVE!

Production Designer: DAVID KORINS HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN THE OSCARS

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "6 Inch"

Production Designer: JC MOLINA BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "Denial"

Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE "Hold Up"

Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD iPHONE 7: BALLOONS

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND Variety, Reality Or Competition Series AMERICAN GRIT: "Ruck Up"

Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER PORTLANDIA: "Weirdo Beach"

Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: "Larry David/The 1975," "Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani," "Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga"

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: "Ellen's Halloween Show"

Production Designer: KAREN WEBER THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: "Ep. 0417," "Ep. 0461," "Ep. 0493"

Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN THE VOICE: "The Blind Auditions, Part 3," "The Battles Premiere, Part 2"

Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY

