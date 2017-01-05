Off-Broadway Understudy Makes Mad Dash from Wedding Ceremony to Stage

Proving once again that the show must go on, actress Kathleen Littlefield made a mad dash from her own wedding ceremony to fill in for lead actress Zoe Kazan in Off Broadway's dark comedy LOVE LOVE LOVE.

According to The New York Times, at 6 pm on December 15th, the 28-year-old understudy and her new husband Michael Pantozzi had just said their 'I Do's at a ceremony held in Brooklyn, New York, when she got the call to join the five-person ensemble for the 7:30 pm sold-out show, playing at Roundabout Theater in Manhattan.

"We knew this was a possibility that I might be performing, and how totally crazy it would be," Ms. Littlefield told the Times. "Welcome to the world of being working actors."

Upon arrival at the theater, Littlefield was joined backstage by her wedding photographer, Quyn Duong, who documented the actress having her hair and makeup done just prior to stepping out on stage.

Mr. Pantozzi, who had previously seen his new wife take over the role during the show's run, told the Times that his bride's wedding night performance was taken to an entirely new level. "It was remarkable during her first show how well she integrated into the cast that had already been performing for two months," he explained. "But the night of our wedding, she was obviously filled with an extreme amount of adrenaline. It was a deeper performance."

Read the article in full here.

