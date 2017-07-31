Brendon Urie Will No Longer Stage Door Following Broadway Performances

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots. He will be with the production through August 6, 2017.



Panic! At the Disco's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

The Kinky Boots stage door has naturally been attracting large numbers of Panic! fans throughout Urie's time in the show and Urie has been signing after all performances, but he will no longer stage door following an incident which occurred over the weekend.

Hey I love y'all. But I can't keep coming out to stage door when you scream in my face and don't listen. So I'm done hope to see y'all later - Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) July 30, 2017

Urie's bodyguard, Zack Cloud Hall, also took to social media to address the situation.

"It got so bad at one point Brendon stopped and asked the crowd to please stop yelling at him. As I watched him continue I could see him having a hard time because people weren't stopping. It got louder and louder and people from the beginning started running to the end and shoving people forward. That's when I made the call to stop it both for Brendon's sake and the kids in the front getting shoved into the barricades by fully grown adults."

"I know it sucks that we almost made it to the end of his Broadway run being able to sign, but please know we have decided is for his mental well being and if you really care about him you will understand that."

"Brendon will not be singing anymore after shows for the remainder of his Broadway shows" the post concludes.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

