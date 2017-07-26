Blair Brown, Tedra Millan and More to Lead Simon Stephens' ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD at the Atlantic; Cast Complete!

Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for the New York premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' (Harper Regan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) Olivier Award winning play On the Shore of the Wide World, directed by Neil Pepe (Marie and Rosetta, Hands on a Hardbody).

On the Shore of the Wide World will feature Tony Award winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen), Odiseas Georgiadis (All We Had), Peter Maloney (Dying For It), Mary McCann (Bluebird, Harper Regan), LeRoy McClain (Cymbeline), Tedra Millan (Present Laughter), Ben Rosenfield ("Twin Peaks," Love, Love, Love), Luke Slattery ("The Family"), C.J. Wilson (Hold on to Me Darling) and Amelia Workman (The Layover).

Something is about to happen that will change one family forever. Set over the course of nine months, On the Shore of the Wide World is a play about love, family, Roy Keane and the size of the galaxy.

On the Shore of the Wide World will begin previews on Wednesday, August 23, officially open Tuesday, September 12 and play a limited engagement through Sunday, October 8, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20 Street).

Tony and Olivier Award winning playwright Simon Stephens returns to Atlantic following the critically acclaimed productions of his plays Harper Regan and Bluebird. His adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time ran for two years on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Director Neil Pepe most recently directed the world premieres of David Mamet's The Penitent, George Brant's Marie and Rosetta and Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to Me Darling. Broadway credits include the musical Hands on a Hardbody, the acclaimed revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow and A Life in the Theatre.

Tony Award winner Blair Brown appeared in the Broadway productions of Copenhagen, James Joyce's The Dead, Cabaret, The Secret Rapture and The Threepenny Opera and will appear this fall in The Parisian Woman on Broadway. Odiseas Georgiadis co-starred in the film All We Had and makes his Off Broadway debut. Atlantic ensemble member Peter Maloney most recently appeared in Dying For It. Atlantic founding company member Mary McCann starred in Simon Stephens' plays Bluebird and Harper Regan. LeRoy McClain appeared on Broadway in Cymbeline and in Plenty Off-Broadway. Tedra Millan made her Broadway debut this season in Present Laughter. Ben Rosenfield currently co-stars in Showtime's "Twin Peaks" and recently starred Off-Broadway in Love, Love, Love. Luke Slattery has appeared in Rancho Viejo Off-Broadway and in the television series "The Family." C.J. Wilson most recently starred in Hold on to me Darling at Atlantic and appeared in the film Manchester by the Sea.

On the Shore of the Wide World will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, original music and sound design by David Van Tieghem and casting by Telsey + Co. William Cantler, CSA, Adam Caldwell, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Blair Brown (Ellen Holmes). Broadway: Copenhagen (Tony Award), James Joyce's The Dead, Cabaret, The Secret Rapture, The Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway/Regional: Mary Page Marlowe, Nikolai and the Others, The Clean House, Arcadia, The Tempest (McCarter Theatre), A Little Night Music (Kennedy Center), Humble Boy (MTC), Camino Real (Williamstown), My Life as a Fairy Tale (LCF), Comedy of Errors (NYSF), The Skin of Our Teeth (Old Globe), seasons at Stratford-Ontario and Guthrie Theater. Film: My Art, Speed of Thought, Dark Matter, The Sentinel, Dogville, Space Cowboys, The Astronaut's Wife, Altered States, Continental Divide, Strapless, Stealing Home and A Flash of Green. Television includes "Orange Is The New Black," "Jack Ryan," "Elementary," "Limitless," "Forever," "Person of Interest," "The Affair," "Fringe," "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd." (5 Emmy Award Nominations). "ER," "ED," "The Ultimate Life," "Kennedy," "A Season in Purgatory," "The Good Policeman," "Hands of a Stranger," "Follow the Stars Home," "In His Life: The John Lennon Story," "Convictions," "Gifts of Love," "To Walk Again: The Eddie Keating Jr. Story," "Missing Parents," "Majority Rules," "Extremely Close Up," "Those Secrets," "Space." Directing: Rosemary and I (Passage), Lovely Day (Play Co.) and A Feminine Ending (PCS). Narrator of more than 50 documentary films and audio books.

ODISEAS GEORGIADIS (Paul Danzinger) aka "The Sunkid." Born Odiseas Gregory Georgiadis in Ghana, West Africa, in the city of Tema. His mother is Ghanian and father Greek. He moved to the United States when he was six years old; to Brooklyn. He discovered his calling for music shortly after moving to the States with his brother and mother. At a young age, he began listening and looking up to different artists such as The Beatles, James Brown, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Ray Charles, M.J, Stevie Wonder and many more. They have all inspired his sound and artistry greatly. He began singing/writing/composing his own music. Soon after, he caught the acting bug and eagerly wanted to embark in that. With the help of his parents, he landed a manager and soon began to be featured in commercials for brands such as Apple iPod, Subway and Optimum. Then branching off into television, he's guest starred on shows like "NYC 22" on CBS and "Blue Bloods." In 2016, he shot his first supporting role in the film All We Had, directed by Katie Holmes which can currently be seen on Netflix. Recently, he signed with a major modeling agency in NYC and has been doing various editorials. He looks to conquer all the fields he loves and inspire anyone from anywhere to do anything. "Just believe it." He is currently recording original music soon to be released, with new acting projects on the way. Instagram: @odiseasgg.

Peter Maloney (Charlie Holmes) has appeared in 23 productions at Atlantic, including Dying For It, Leavings, 3 Kinds of Exile and The Voysey Inheritance. His performance as Shelley Levene in Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross at the La Jolla Playhouse was critically acclaimed, and he received a Drama Desk nomination and the Richard Seff award for his characterization of Tony Reilly in John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: West Side Story, Hughie, Poor Murderer, Judgement at Nuremberg, Stanley; Carousel, Dinner at Eight, Arcadia, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, Six Degrees of Separation and Our Town (Lincoln Center Theatre). At the Irish Rep he was recently seen in The Quare Land and Conor McPherson's Port Authority. For four years he was a member of Joseph Chaikin's Open Theater, appearing here and in Europe in The Serpent, Terminal and Endgame, in which he played Clov to Mr. Chaikin's Hamm. Film: 60 movies, including Boiler Room, Requiem for a Dream, K-Pax, A Little Romance, JFK, Washington Square and John Carpenter's The Thing. TV: "Crashing," "The Good Fight," "Gotham," Stephen Soderbergh's "The Knick," Uncle Red on "Rescue Me." Writer: his memoir "Who Does Little But Listen" was published in the Eugene O'Neill Review. His plays Leash and Witness (part of his Abu Ghraib Triptych) were published in Best American Short Plays. His adaptation of Machiavelli's Mandragola was published by Broadway Play Publishing, Accident by Faber and Faber, and others by Samuel French, Inc. He has directed over fifty professional productions (most recently Murray Schisgal's Existence) and is a member of The Actors Studio, Ensemble Studio Theatre, the Irish Repertory Theater and Atlantic Theater Company.

Mary McCann (Alice Holmes) is a founding member of Atlantic Theater Company. Mary played the roles of Harper in Harper Regan and Claire opposite Simon Russell Beale in Bluebird, both by Simon Stephens and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Recent productions include: Our New Girl and Ghost Stories at Atlantic and Conor McPherson's The Weir at The Irish Repertory Theatre and God of Carnage at Shadowland Theatre. Mary can be seen in upcoming film "Can You Ever Forgive Me" directed by MArielle Heller. Mary has appeared in many Atlantic productions including Ethan Coen's Almost An Evening and Offices, Body Awareness by Annie Baker, Spring Awakening, The Cherry Orchard, The Night Heron, The Hiding Place, This Thing of Dark-ness, The Beginning of August, Wolf Lullaby, The Water Engine and more. Broadway: The Old Neighborhood, Our Town, Search and Destroy. Other Off-Broadway: Oleanna (Orpheum Theater), Uncommon Women and Others (Second Stage), Boys' Life (Lincoln Center). Film and TV include: Caught, What If...?, The Accident, Brightest Star, Phil Spector Bio Pic, Flood, The Green, Little Children, House of the Devil, Sordid Things, Choke, The Spanish Prisoner, Sleepers. Television: "Boardwalk Empire," "Law and Order SVU," (recurring) "The Black List," "Person of Interest," "A Gifted Man," "Mercy," "The Unit," "Law & Order," "Law & Order Criminal Intent," "Cashmere Mafia," "The Naked Brothers Band," "Sex and the City," "Sports Night," "ER," "Door to Door" and "The Con."

LeRoy McClain (John Robinson). Broadway: Cymbeline, The History Boys. Off-Broadway: Plenty, Othello, The Good Negro, Milk Like Sugar, Born Bad, Measure for Measure, Oroonoko, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Huck and Holden, In Search of Stanley Hammer. Regional/International: Where Storms Are Born, Hamlet (title role), The Piano Lesson, A Raisin in the Sun, The Convert, Othello, Blue/Orange, Some Brighter Distance, Twelfth Night, Safe House, Partners, Nora, Antony & Cleopatra, The Whipping Man, Clybourne Park, Elmina's Kitchen, Trouble in Mind, Rough Crossing, Richard II, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It. Film/Television: The Adjustment Bureau, The Happy Sad, After, The Stage, "Elementary," "The Good Fight," "Madam Secretary," "Rubicon," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." M.F.A.,Yale School of Drama, National Theatre of Great Britain.

Tedra Millan (Sarah Black) just closed her first run on Broadway as Daphne Stillington in Present Laughter. She recently played Laurel in The Chalk Garden with Angela Lansbury in a benefit reading for The Acting Company. Previous credits include #46 in The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk Awards for Best Ensemble) with New York Stage and Film and The Playwrights Realm, and Rose (u/s) in The Flick at the Barrow Street Theatre. Tedra was a member of The Bats at The Flea Theatre under Jim Simpson and is a founding member of Ducdame Ensemble. MA: LAMDA, BFA: University of Michigan.

Ben Rosenfield (Alex Holmes) can currently be seen in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" revival for Showtime. He most recently co-starred in the film Person To Person opposite Tavi Gevinson and in Oscar-nominated writer and producer James Schamus's directorial debut, Indignation. Ben's other feature credits include Hannah Fidell's 6 Years opposite Taissa Farmiga, JC Chandor's A Most Violent Year with Oscar Isaac and Woody Allen's Irrational Man opposite Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix. He was among the leads of Martin Scorsese's "Boardwalk Empire" on HBO. On stage, Ben most recently appeared opposite Amy Ryan in Roundabout's Love Love Love directed by Michael Mayer and in The Nether for MCC Theater. Ben is honored to return to Atlantic Theater Company where he launched his career opposite Carey Mulligan in the stage adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Through a Glass Darkly, directed by David Leveaux.

Luke Slattery (Christopher Holmes). Originally from Denver, Colorado, Luke Slattery is an NYC-based actor, writer and director - though not always in that order. He studied at Vassar and the Moscow Art Theater and has appeared in a few projects since then. Theater: Rancho Viejo (Powerhouse/New York Stage and Film), On a Stool at the End of the Bar (59E59). Television: "Bull" (CBS), "The Family" (ABC). Film: Blame, Stalker's Prey, Two for One.

C.J. Wilson (Peter Holmes). Atlantic Theater Company: Hold on to me Darling (Lucille Lortel nomination), Dying for It, Our New Girl, Offices, The Voysey Inheritance. Broadway: Bronx Bombers, The Big Knife, A Steady Rain, Festen, Henry IV, The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Bronx Bombers, Happy Now? (Lucille Lortel nomination, Primary Stages); Medieval Play, The Lady from Dubuque (Signature); All-American (LCT 3); Race (CSC); Home of the Brave (Jewish Rep); Stop Kiss, The Merry Wives of Windsor (Public). Regional: Berkshire Theatre Group, Old Globe, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Wilma, McCarter, ACT in Seattle, Hartford Stage, Chautauqua, Acting Co. Film: Manchester by the Sea, Demolition, Easy Living, The Intern. Upcoming: A Vigilante. Television: "The Sinner," "Homeland," "The Characters," "House of Cards," "The Following," "The Sound of Music Live!" "Blue Bloods," "L&O," "L&O: SVU," "L&O: CI," "The Americans," "Onion Sportsdome," "Brotherhood," "Without a Trace," "Pan Am," "Third Watch," "Amsterdam," "Ed." Fox Fellow. www.cj-wilson.com.

Amelia Workman (Susan Reynolds). Company member of The New Museum's pop up repertory company X-ID; Susan Lori Parks's The Death Of The Last Black Man In The Whole Entire World (Signature); Leslye Headland's The Layover (Second Stage); Laura Jacqumin's Residence (Humana Festival); Phillip Ridley's Tender Napalm (59E59); By The Way Meet Vera Stark (Goodman Theatre); Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova). Original company and international touring company of Young Jean Lee's The Shipment. Frequent developer of new works at New Dramatists, Playwrights Horizons and Yale Rep. Recipient of Charles Bowden Award from New Dramatists 2016. Graduate of Fordham University.

Simon Stephens' (Playwright) plays have been produced in many languages throughout the world. His plays Harper Regan and Bluebird were staged at Atlantic Theater Company. His play Punk Rock was staged by MCC. His version of A Doll's House for the Young Vic transferred to New York in 2014. His adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time ran for two years on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best New Play in 2015. Most recently, his play Heisenberg was produced at MTC in Autumn 2016. He is an associate at the Lyric, Hammersmith and the Royal Court, London.

Neil Pepe (Director) most recently staged the world premiere productions of David Mamet's The Penitent, George Brant's Marie and Rosetta and Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to Me Darling. Broadway credits include the musical Hands on a Hardbody, the acclaimed revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow and A Life in the Theatre. Off-Broadway: John Guare's 3 Kinds of Exile; Moira Buffini's Dying For It; Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song, Mojo and The Night Heron; Ethan Coen's Happy Hour, Offices and Almost an Evening; Harold Pinter's Celebration and The Room; Adam Rapp's Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling; Joe Penhall's Blue/Orange; Hilary Bell's Wolf Lullaby; David Pittu's What's That Smell?; Howard Korder's Sea of Tranquility, Quincy Long's Shaker Heights (all at Atlantic); David Mamet's American Buffalo (Donmar Warehouse, Atlantic); Romance, Keep Your Pantheon and School (Center Theatre Group, Atlantic); Zinnie Harris' Further than the Furthest Thing (Manhattan Theatre Club); Jessica Goldberg's Refuge (Playwrights Horizons); Tom Donaghy's The Beginning of August (South Coast Repertory, Atlantic). Frank Gilroy's The Subject Was Roses with Martin Sheen (CTG). Also, Eric Bogosian's Red Angel (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Neil has been the Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company since 1992.

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is the award-winning Off-Broadway theater that produces great plays simply and truthfully utilizing an artistic ensemble. Atlantic believes that the story of a play and the intent of its playwright are at the core of the creative process. The plays in the Atlantic repertory, from both new and established playwrights, are boldly interpreted by today's finest theater artists and resonate with contemporary audiences. Celebrating over 30 years of theater since its inception in 1985, Atlantic has produced more than 150 plays including Tony Award-winning productions of Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik) and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winner for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson); Lucille Lortel, Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and New York Drama Critics' Circle winner for Best Musical The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses); world premieres of Derren Brown: Secret (Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, Andrew O'Connor), The Penitent (David Mamet); Tell Hector I Miss Him (Paola Lázaro); Marie and Rosetta (George Brant); Hold on to Me Darling (Kenneth Lonergan); Guards at the Taj (Rajiv Joseph); Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau); I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard (Halley Feiffer); Posterity (Doug Wright); Found (Hunter Bell, Eli Bolin, Lee Overtree); Almost an Evening, Offices, Happy Hour and Women or Nothing (Ethan Coen); What Rhymes With America (Melissa James Gibson); 3 Kinds of Exile (John Guare); Storefront Church (John Patrick Shanley); Body Awareness (Annie Baker); revivals of Cloud Nine (Caryl Churchill) and Brecht and Weill's musical The Threepenny Opera directed by Martha Clarke; acclaimed productions of Animal (Clare Lizzimore); Bluebird and Harper Regan (Simon Stephens); Our New Girl (Nancy Harris); The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Alan Sillitoe, adapted by Roy Williams); The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize finalist The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow, The Jammer and These Paper Bullets! (Rolin Jones); The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois and Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling (Adam Rapp); Through a Glass Darkly (Ingmar Bergman, adapted by Jenny Worton); Farragut North (Beau Willimon); Chimichangas and Zoloft (Fernanda Coppel); Blue/Orange (Joe Penhall); Port Authority and Dublin Carol (Conor McPherson); Writer's Block (Woody Allen); American Buffalo, Romance, and Edmond (David Mamet); The Cider House Rules, Part I (adapted by Peter Parnell); Good Television (Rod McLachlan); Celebration & The Room, The Collection & A Kind of Alaska and The Hothouse (Harold Pinter); Dying for It and Gabriel (Moira Buffini); Oohrah! (Bekah Brunstetter); Mojo, Parlour Song, and The Night Heron (Jez Butterworth); Boys' Life and The Lights (Howard Korder); Distant Fires (Kevin Heelan); The Lying Lesson and Missing Persons (Craig Lucas). Atlantic has garnered 12 Tony Awards, 24 Obie Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, 8 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 4 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Theater World Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

