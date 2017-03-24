Ben Davis, Lesli Margherita and More to Sing '40s Tunes in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall

Tony Award honoree Ben Davis (Violet, A Little Night Music, La Boheme), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), KendRick Jones (Shuffle Along, The Scottsboro Boys) & Drama Desk Award-nominee Daniel Reichard (Original Cast of Jersey Boys) will join previously announced Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Curtains, Contact), multi-award winning Nightclub star KLea Blackhurst & Steve "The Whistler" Herbst at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, March 27 at 8pm, "The Broadway Musicals of the 1940s," which will highlight the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kurt Weill & Leonard Bernstein.

Created/written/directed/hosted by Scott Siegel, after 3/27, the next show in the series is on Monday, May 22 at 8pm (1997-2006) and the final show will be on Monday, June 19 at 8pm (2007-2016). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation.

Tickets are $50-$60 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.

The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and MiLes Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends. Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.

Related Articles