Back to Billy! Tony Yazbeck Will Rejoin Cast of CHICAGO Tomorrow

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago announced today that Tony Award nomineeTony Yazbeck will return to the Broadway production as "Billy Flynn" beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber will play his final performance in the role tonight, Monday, March 13.

Tony Yazbeck has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, On the Town (Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations; Astaire Award winner),Chicago, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Gypsy (with Patti LuPone; OCC nom.), A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!, Never Gonna Dance, Gypsy (with Tyne Daly). He has appeared off-Broadway in Fanny Hill (York Theatre), Encores!: Little Me, On the Town, The Apple Tree, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Pardon My English. He also starred in Kiss Me, Kate at the Royal Albert Hall in London. TV/film credits include "Billions," "Smash," the feature documentary Every Little Step. His one-man show is title The Floor Above Me. www.tonyyazbeck.net

Chicago currently stars Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

