BWW's 'Some Like it Pop' Hosts Count Down the Top-10 Movies that Made Them Cry

In "Some Like It Pop's" List-O-Palooza Episode XII, Matt and Jenn reveal their Top 10 Movies that Made Them Cry. Both hosts came to their rankings from very different criteria, which may or may not say something about them as people.

Check out this episode NOW:

On this mini-episode series from BroadwayWorld's Pop Culture Podcast "Some Like it Pop," Jennifer McHugh and Matt Tamanini count down their Top-10 lists of various themes from "Favorite Movies" to "Favorite TV Shows" to "Favorite Films Featuring Live-Action Anthropomorphic Animals That Most People Think are Cute, but are Secretly Terrifying."

Since Jenn has a slightly neurotic obsession with lists, we've decided to make this one-time segment into a regular, stand-alone show of its own. So, in the week's between our regular episodes of "Some Like it Pop," you will be able to check out brand new "List-O-Palooza" episodes every Wednesday. If you have a list you want us to count down, tweet us your idea.

