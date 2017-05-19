BWW's On This Day - May 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Whirligig
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Guards at the Taj
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Broad Comedy
Marry Harry
The Emperor Jones
The Glass Menagerie
The View UpStairs
Her Opponent
Rebel in the Soul
Vanity Fair
Whisper House
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Cagney
Arlington
My Family: Not the Sitcom
Hamlet
All Our Children
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
