BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub & More in THE PRICE on Broadway!

Mar. 16, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in a new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney.Arthur Miller's The Price opens officially tonight, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Mark Ruffalo stars as "Victor Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz," Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" and Danny DeVito as "Gregory Solomon."

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife, his estranged brother, and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman,Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

