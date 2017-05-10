BWW TV: Old Friends Reunite at The Actors Fund Gala- Watch Highlights!

May. 10, 2017  

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment in times of need, crisis or transition, just held its Annual Gala on Monday night, May 8, 2017. The evening celebrated Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Danny DeVito, two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field, outstanding corporate leader Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP and 21-time Tony Award-winning theatrical director and producer Harold Prince. Mr. DeVito, Ms. Field and Ms. Jenkins were awarded The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor. Mr. Prince received The Actors Fund's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below, check out highlights from the special night, which featured performances by Rebecca Luker, Marin Mazzie, Emily Skinner, Andrea Burns, Gregg Edelman, Bryonha Marie Parham, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Meghan Picerno.

THE ACTORS FUND is a national human services organization that helps everyone - performers and those behind the scenes - who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

BWW TV: Old Friends Reunite at The Actors Fund Gala- Watch Highlights!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Old Friends Reunite at The Actors Fund Gala- Watch Highlights!
  • BWW TV: Watch the Trailer for Theatr Clwyd's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Ashley Brown, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Silverman & More in Encores! THE GOLDEN APPLE
  • Tony Awards Close-Up: Lucas Hnath Explains How to Build A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Get Dreaming at AMELIE!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Krysta Rodriguez Gets Pulled Back to Wednesday on TURNING THE TABLES!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com