BWW TV: Inside Opening Night of GEORGIE: MY ADVENTURES WITH GEORGE ROSE

Feb. 3, 2017  

Producers Martin Platt and David Elliott with Mary Cossette, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Richard Winkler, and Mike Blank, present the New York premiere of Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose, the new play written by and starring Ed Dixon (Sunset Boulevard, LES MISERABLES) with direction by Eric Schaeffer (Follies, Million Dollar Quartet).

GEORGIE opened Thursday night for a limited engagement through April 15, 2017 at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre (354 West 45th Street, between 8th & 9th Avenues).

