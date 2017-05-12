2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

BWW TV: Hangin' with the 2017 Drama Desk Awards Nominees!

May. 12, 2017  

Awards season continues! Just yesterday Drama Desk nominees gathered at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're taking you behind the scenes with the guests of honor below!

The The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Click here for a full list of nominees!

BWW TV: Hangin' with the 2017 Drama Desk Awards Nominees!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the 2017 Drama Desk Awards Nominees!
  • Tony Awards Close-Up: Peace, Politics & Passion- J.T. Rogers and Bartlett Sher Explain the Power of OSLO
  • BWW TV: Old Friends Reunite at The Actors Fund Gala- Watch Highlights!
  • BWW TV: Watch the Trailer for Theatr Clwyd's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
  • BWW TV: Watch Broadway Greats Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga, Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Ashley Brown, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Silverman & More in Encores! THE GOLDEN APPLE

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com