BWW TV: Hangin' with the 2017 Drama Desk Awards Nominees!

Awards season continues! Just yesterday Drama Desk nominees gathered at the New York Marriott Marquis Manhattan Ballroom to meet for the first time. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we're taking you behind the scenes with the guests of honor below!

The The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Click here for a full list of nominees!

