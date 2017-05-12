BWW TV: From C-Span to Town Hall! Watch a Scene from ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN?

ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN?, a one-night-only staged presentation edited and directed by Nicolas Kent, was presented by The Public Theater in New York and London's National Theatre last night, May 11, at Town Hall. BroadwayWorld is excited to share a scene from the staging below!

Complete casting for ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? included Alec Baldwin (Rex Tillerson, Senator John Barrasso); Walter Bobbie (Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Lamar Alexander, Senator ShelDon Whitehouse); Ellen Burstyn (Senator Elizabeth Warren); Staceyann Chin (Senator Mazie K. Hirono); David Costabile (Tom Price, Senator Chris Coons); Linda Emond (Senator Patty Murray); Raúl Esparza (Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Edward J. Markey);Ivan Hernandez (Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Michael Bennet, Senator Jeff Merkley); Bill Irwin (Senator Bob Corker, Senator Charles E. Grassley); Aasif Mandvi (Scott Pruitt, Senator Todd Young); Joe Morton (Senator Benjamin L. Cardin, Senator James M. Inhofe, Senator Patrick J. Leahy); Denis O'Hare (Senator Orrin Hatch, Senator Lindsey Graham); Nathan Osgood (Senator Jeff Sessions, Senator Ron Johnson); New Yorker Editor David Remnick (Senator Al Franken, Senator Thomas R. Carper); Ron Rifkin (Senator Bernard Sanders); ReGina Taylor (Senator Dianne Feinstein); Yul Vazquez (Senator Robert Menendez; Senator Chris S. Murphy, Senator Richard J. Durbin); and additional company members Lei-Lei Bavoil, Raúl Ramón Bencomo, Jeff Hathcoat, Schann Mobley, Ashley Renee Thaxton, and Toran White.

Responding to current events almost as they happen, this revealing new work takes us into the fierce fight between Senate Republicans and Democrats over the key cabinet members who will lead the Trump administration's policy on everything from Russia to civil rights, healthcare to climate change. Riveting documentary theater, ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? is composed of verbatim testimony from the nomination hearings of the most powerful of these cabinet appointees: Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon/Mobil, nominee for Secretary of State responsible for America's foreign policy; Jeff Sessions, a leading campaigner for the President and now his chief law officer; Dr. Tom Price, a strident critic of Obamacare and nominee for Health Secretary; and Scott Pruitt, a climate change skeptic nominated as Director of the Environmental Protection Agency. Subjected to tough and relentless cross-examination, each man was questioned forensically about his ethics, beliefs and political philosophies. Each had to fend off accusations ranging from corruption to deceit or racism. What they said-and what they didn't-gives vital insight into the future policies and direction of a Trump Presidency, and America itself.

