BWW Morning Brief March 15th, 2017 - 'JOAN OF ARC' Goes to War and More!

by BWW News Desk - March 14, 2017

As it heads into tomorrow's first preview, Hello, Dolly! has broken the record for the highest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. BroadwayWorld has a look at the first photo of Bette Midler as Dolly Gallagher Levi - plus a close-up - in the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! below!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Song 'Evermore' Live on 'GMA'

by Movies News Desk - March 14, 2017

On today's GMA, Josh Groban, currently starring in Broadway's 'THE GREAT COMET OF 1812', performed the beautiful new song 'Evermore' from Disney's BEAUTY & THE BEAST.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Has a Four-Letter-Word for BEAUTY & THE BEAST Haters

by TV News Desk - March 14, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, T2 Trainspotting' star Ewan McGregor doesn't understand what has haters so fired up about his film BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, in which he portrays a candlestick.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Josh Groban, Bernadette Peters & More Attend BEAUTY AND THE BEAST NY Premiere

by Movies News Desk - March 14, 2017

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon (director) and Alan Menken (composer) arrived at Alice Tully Hall for the New York special screening of Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Glenn Close Talks Reprising Role of Norma Desmond in Broadway's SUNSET BOULEVARD

by TV News Desk - March 14, 2017

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Glenn Close chatted about her costume collection which she plans to donate to Indiana University. Later, the actress talks about reprising her role as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The new Boston Marathon play FINISH LINE gets a running start in Massachusetts...

- And David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE opens tonight at The Public Theater!

BWW Exclusive: Watch our highlights from this year's NYC High School Theatre Festival!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE creator David Byrne!

"Sometimes it's a form of love just to talk to somebody that you have nothing in common with and still be fascinated by their presence." - David Byrne (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for Josh Gad chatting BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on NBC's TODAY!

Dan Stevens and Josh Gad speak onstage at the New York special screening

of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios).

What we're geeking out over: BD Wong and Wayne Barker are working on a musical adaptation of MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS!

What we're listening to: Joshua Henry's all-new #HamJam video, featuring a spin on "You'll Be Back"...

What we're watching: In honor of the show's opening, check out Jo Lampert in action in The Public Theater's JOAN OF ARC!

Hump Day Extra: Dancers tap to "I Got Rhythm" in this fun piece choreographed by Emily Jeanne Phillips!

