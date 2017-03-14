VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Show They Got Rhythm!

A new tap video was just released in honor of the Lincoln Center's Concert Production of "Crazy For You." It stars Broadway's Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea, Radio City New York Spectacular), Drew Humphrey (Irving Berlin's White Christmas), John Scacchetti (Patti LuPone Gypsy, 42nd Street) as well as Emily JeAnne Phillips (Elf, The Musical National Tour, The Producers - Papermill Playhouse), Maddy Apple (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour), Jessica Wockenfuss (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour). Directed and choreographed by Emily JeAnne Phillips.

Check out the video below!

