VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Show They Got Rhythm!

Mar. 14, 2017  

A new tap video was just released in honor of the Lincoln Center's Concert Production of "Crazy For You." It stars Broadway's Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea, Radio City New York Spectacular), Drew Humphrey (Irving Berlin's White Christmas), John Scacchetti (Patti LuPone Gypsy, 42nd Street) as well as Emily JeAnne Phillips (Elf, The Musical National Tour, The Producers - Papermill Playhouse), Maddy Apple (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour), Jessica Wockenfuss (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour). Directed and choreographed by Emily JeAnne Phillips.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Show They Got Rhythm!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer Perform 'Last Night of the World' on 'Today'
  • Breaking News: HAMILTON to Kick Off Second National Tour in the Pacific Northwest
  • Storm Update: All Broadway Shows Currently On; MTA Suspends Above Ground and Express Service; Telecharge Offering Exchanges
  • Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • LISTEN: Celine Dion Performs 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • HAMILTON Officially Kicks Off Tour in San Francisco

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com