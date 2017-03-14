BWW TV: Shubert Foundation Shines a Light on the Stars of Tomorrow- Watch Highlights from NYC High School Theatre Festival!

The third annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for New York City Public Schools took place yesterday at Broadway's Music Box Theatre, hosted by Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan. More than 100 talented students from five New York City high schools across the city made their Broadway debuts performing from their selected winter musicals or plays.

The Festival is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2016-2017 school year. The productions were selected from over 25 schools across the City by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out performance highlights below!

Related Articles