Karen MacDonald and Paula Plum Race to the Stage in Boston Marathon Play FINISH LINE; Cast Announced!

In association with Boston Theater Company, the Boch Center has announced the full cast for the upcoming world premiere of Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon, which will open at the Shubert Theatre March 15 - 26, 2017. Press night is set for Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00PM. Tickets are on sale now.

The cast of 11 includes acclaimed Boston actors Karen MacDonald, who will portray both Liz Norden, the mother of two sons injured in the bombings, and Paula McLaughlin, manager of charity team and wife of Boston cop; and Paula Plum, who will portray both news anchor Maria Stephanos and Carol Downing, a runner whose family was injured in the bombings.

The cast also includes Amie Lytle, Greg Maraio, Lewis D. Wheeler, Omar Robinson, Ed Hoopman, Katy Sullivan, Sam Tanabe, Danny Bolton, and Tonasia Jones. Each will bring to life the real words of individuals who were interviewed for the play, including survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, runners, doctors, police officers, journalists, clergy, students, and many others.

Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon brings a local story of recovery, resilience, and determination center stage. Through a transcript created verbatim from dozens of interviews, Finish Line uses powerful firsthand accounts to show how a community came together to heal and grow stronger after a tragic act of violence. Co-created in Boston by Joey Frangieh and Lisa Rafferty, the documentary style production features interviews from Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, news anchor Maria Stephanos, Life is Good founder John Jacobs, Massachusetts General Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. David R. King, 1976 Marathon winner Jack Fultz, and Boston Globe photographer John Tlumacki, among many others.

"As an actor and a native Bostonian, I feel a great responsibility working on Finish Line," said Karen MacDonald. "I am in awe of these people and am so fortunate to be a part of bringing them to the stage. To lift them up and bear witness to their stories of courage is an honor."

The creative team for Finish Line includes Joey Frangieh (director), Bridget Kathleen O'Leary (production dramaturg), Jeff Adelberg (set and lighting designer), Tyler Kinney (costume designer), and David Remedios (Sound Designer).

"Not only are we are thrilled to be presenting Finish Line at the Shubert Theatre, but we truly could not have assembled a more talented group of actors to bring the production to life," said Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., President & CEO of the Boch Center. "Under the direction of the creative team, this unique documentary theatrical production will leave you feeling hopeful about the future and incredibly proud to be a Bostonian."

Through a first-of-its-kind partnership, NBC Boston and NECN will air both a 30-minute special on the making of Finish Line (March 3 at 7:30PM on NBC Boston and March 5 at 11:30AM on NECN) and a 60-minute preview of the production itself (March 11 at 7PM on NBC Boston and March 12 at 8PM on NECN).

Finish Line hosted 16 sold-out workshop performances in April 2016 and will now launch a refreshed and reconfigured production at the Shubert Theatre from March 15 - 26, 2017. The production is supported by Highland Street Foundation, Cummings Foundation, and The Boston Foundation. Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, Bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and ArtWeek Boston; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

Boston Theater Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to celebrating and exploring language in theater, creating modern innovative productions and educational outreach. BTC preserves the historical language of classical scripts, develops documentary theater and creates educational programing that serves artists of all ages. BTC consists of a team of young Boston-cased artists who are passionate about collaboration, exploring the conversation between classical and new works, and creating art in fresh ways. For more information, visit www.BostonTheater.org.

