Photo Flash: It Takes a Woman! First Look at Bette Midler in HELLO, DOLLY!

As it heads into tomorrow's first preview, Hello, Dolly! has broken the record for the highest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history. BroadwayWorld has a look at the first photo of Bette Midler as Dolly Gallagher Levi - plus a close-up - in the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! below!

The upcoming revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! begins preview performances tomorrow evening, Wednesday, March 15, and will officially open on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Bette Midler

