Photo Flash: Josh Groban, Bernadette Peters & More Attend BEAUTY AND THE BEAST NY Premiere

Mar. 14, 2017  

Last night, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon (director) and Alan Menken (composer) arrived at Alice Tully Hall for the New York special screening of Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. They were joined by such luminaries as Josh Groban, Bernadette Peters and Joel Grey. Check out photos of the premiere below!

Earlier in the day, Emma Watson, who plays Belle, shared her love of books with children from the NY Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center's Beale Theater.

"Beauty and the Beast," which brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event, opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, March 17.

Emma Watson, who stars as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, shares her love of books with children from The NY Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Emma Watson, who stars as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, shares her love of books with children from The NY Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
(L-R) Livia Firth, Emma Waston, and Christopher Kane pose backstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Producers Todd Lieberman (L) and David Hoberman arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
An orchestra performs at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Designer Christopher Kane (L) and Livia Firth arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Football player Nick Mangold and his family arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Josh Gad (C) poses backstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actors Dan Stevens (L) and Josh Gad speak onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actors Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and Josh Gad speak onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actors Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen speak onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Ian McKellen (L) and director Bill Condon speak onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Stanley Tucci speaks onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Josh Gad speaks onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Ian McKellen speaks onstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Lucas Steele arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Caspar Phillipson arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
(L-R) Sarah Kate Connick, Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr. and Georgia Connick arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Megan Williams (L) and Nadine Leopold arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Ashley Haas arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Alan Menken (L) and Janis Menken arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios) *** Local Caption
Producer Todd Lieberman arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Joel Grey (L) and Bernadette Peters arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Richard White arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan F. Horn arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Singer Josh Groban arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actor Ian McKellen arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Alan Menken arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actress Linda Larkin arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actress Audra McDonald arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Susie Hariet (L) and actor Dan Stevens arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actors Ewan McGregor (L) and Stanley Tucci arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
(L-R) Audra McDonald, Emma Watson, and Josh Groban arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Chief Executive Officer of Disney Bob Iger. Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and and Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan F. Horn pose backstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Chief Executive Officer of Disney Bob Iger (L) and actress Emma Watson pose backstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actors Emma Watson (L) and Audra McDonald pose backstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
(L-R) Cast members Bill Condon, Audra McDonald, Ian McKellen, Josh Gad, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, and Alan Menken pose backstage at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actress Emma Watson arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Actress Emma Watson arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Emma Watson arrives at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City.
(L-R) Sean Bailey, Alan Bergman, and Alan Horn arrive at the New York special screening of Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)


