Photo Flash: Josh Groban, Bernadette Peters & More Attend BEAUTY AND THE BEAST NY Premiere

Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Last night, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon (director) and Alan Menken (composer) arrived at Alice Tully Hall for the New York special screening of Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. They were joined by such luminaries as Josh Groban, Bernadette Peters and Joel Grey. Check out photos of the premiere below!

Earlier in the day, Emma Watson, who plays Belle, shared her love of books with children from the NY Film Society for Kids at Lincoln Center's Beale Theater.

"Beauty and the Beast," which brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event, opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, March 17.

Related Articles