BWW Morning Brief June 2nd, 2017 - STARS IN THE ALLEY, Drama Desk Awards and More!

by Jessica Khan - June 01, 2017

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, starring Michael Urie, opens at Red Bull Theater!. (more...)

2) Stephanie J. Block, Jenn Colella, and More to Take the Stage at 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards

by BWW News Desk - June 01, 2017

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards will feature performances from four productions from the 2016-2017 New York theatre season, and award presentations from some of the brightest stars in the theatre, it was announced today.. (more...)

3) Max von Essen and More to Join Zach Rand for BREATHLESS ON BROADWAY Benefit

by BWW News Desk - June 01, 2017

On Monday, June 5th, 2017, many popular and talented Broadway performers will shine a light on Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) at the 3rd annual 'breathless on Broadway' benefit at Sardi's Restaurant, 234 West 44th Street, NYC. . (more...)

4) Richard Nelson's ILLYRIA, Lynn Nottage's MLIMA'S TALE, UNDER THE RADAR and More Among Public Theater's 50th Anniversary Season at Astor Place

by BWW News Desk - June 01, 2017

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up today for The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares How He Cries Every Night of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on THE VIEW

by BWW News Desk - June 01, 2017

Today, Ben Platt joined the table on ABC's 'The View' to talk about Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN, in which his character gets caught up in a lie. Platt described it as a 'super morally ambiguous show in a really beautiful way about the good things that can come from lies' and shared how he is able to cry and sing at the same time for every performance. Watch the interview below!. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Tituss Burgess hosts today's 2017 STARS IN THE ALLEY concert.

- Zack Zadek's starry new musical DEATHLESS begins tonight at Goodspeed...

- And Michael Urie returns as host of this year's Drama Desk Awards on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: See what cast members had to say about working with this year's Best Choreography Tony nominees!

#FridayFunday: Check out archived footage from the premiere production of SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Patti LuPone!

Set Your DVR... for the cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, performing today on THE VIEW!

Jenn Colella and the cast of COME FROM AWAY.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: That Amanda Seyfried will officially be returning for the MAMMA MIA! sequel...

What we're listening to: Broadway Inspirational Voices singing their rendition of "Defying Gravity" from WICKED!

Social Butterfly: Go behind the scenes with the new ROMAN HOLIDAY musical in San Francisco!

Backstage at Roman Holiday the Musical in San Francisco. https://t.co/CQWUljspHU - Andrew Kober (@andrewkober) June 2, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Wayne Brady, who turns 45 today!

Wayne Brady last starred as 'Aaron Burr' in the Chicago production of HAMILTON. He has appeared on Broadway in KINKY BOOTS and CHICAGO, in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl, in KISS ME, KATE at Pasadena Playhouse, in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at The Wallis, and in THE WIZ at La Jolla Playhouse. The TV personality is the current host of LET'S MAKE A DEAL and is well known for his work on the American improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

Andy Kelso and Wayne Brady in KINKY BOOTS.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

