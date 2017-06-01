Amanda Seyfried to Return for MAMMA MIA! Movie Sequel

Amanda Seyfried will be returning for MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN!, according to Deadline.

The actress, who starred as Meryl Streep's daughter in the original film adaptation of the Broadway mega-hit MAMMA MIA!, will sing, dance, laugh and love in the sequel, which recently set a July 20, 2018 release date with Universal.

The first Mamma Mia! movie is the highest-grossing movie musical of all time, with more than $600 million in grosses worldwide and still growing. The soundtrack of the movie has been Certified platinum in over 20 countries.

Littlestar's Judy Craymer and Playtone's Gary Goetzman will produce with Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) writing and directing. As previously reported, the film's original cast is expected to return with some new additions joining them.

There is no official word on a story line for the sequel, though sources point to a potential prequel concept with focus on characters played by Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan set before the action of the original musical.

The sequel is set to feature Abba hits not featured in the original musical, "along with some reprised favorites," Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

Seyfried's big screen credits include LETTERS TO JULIET, LES MISERABLES, LOVELACE and more. She also took the stage Off-Broadway in 2015's THE WAY WE GET BY at Second Stage Theatre.

