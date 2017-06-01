VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares How He Cries Every Night of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on THE VIEW

Today, Ben Platt joined the table on ABC's "The View" to talk about Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, in which his character gets caught up in a lie. Platt described it as a "super morally ambiguous show in a really beautiful way about the good things that can come from lies" and shared how he is able to cry and sing at the same time for every performance. Watch the interview below!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

