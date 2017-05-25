DVR Alert: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt, COME FROM AWAY Cast to Perform on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

BWW has learned that Tony Award-nominee and star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt will perform on ABC's THE VIEW on Thursday, June 1st. On Friday, June 2nd, the cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY will perform. THE VIEW airs 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. BWW will bring you video of the appearances as soon as they become available.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles