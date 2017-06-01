WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!

Jun. 1, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!
1) BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more! Photo Flash: First Look - Kristin Chenoweth Guests on Upcoming YOUNGER Season 4!
by TV News Desk - May 31, 2017

BWW has learned that Broadway fave Kristin Chenoweth will guest star on an episode of the fourth season of TV Land's YOUNGER, premiering on Wednesday, June 28th at 10 pm/ET.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more! Stephen Colbert, Anna Kendrick & More to Take Stage at 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
by TV News Desk - May 31, 2017

BWW has learned that some of the biggest stars from theater, television, film and music will take the stage at THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11th.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more! Darren Criss Bares All In Revealing Selfie from Set of AMERICAN CRIME STORY
by TV News Desk - May 31, 2017

GLEE and Broadway alum Darren Criss will take on the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the upcoming FX anthology series THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more! BWW Reader Poll: What Should HELLO, DOLLY! Do on the Tony Awards?
by BWW News Desk - May 31, 2017

BroadwayWorld is asking our readers: What Should HELLO, DOLLY! Do on the Tony Awards? Take the poll below to make your voice heard, or chime in below in the comments!. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more! Stage Actress Karen Walsh, Who Used Her Creativity to Help Fight Cancer, Passes Away
by BWW News Desk - May 31, 2017

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Karen Walsh Rullman, actress, colon cancer advocate, wife and mother, has passed away after a fight against cancer.. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Darren Criss
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- The new musical SWEETEE, set in Depression-Era South, bows tonight.
- ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS brings the King Off-Broadway...
- And THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, starring Michael Urie, opens at Red Bull!

BWW Exclusive: The new episode of our 'Behind the Curtain' podcast takes on Tony snubs!

BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!

#ThrowbackThursday: Flash back to ASSASSINS' 2004 Tony Awards performance and get inspired to write your own song!

Set Your DVR... for DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt, stopping by ABC's THE VIEW today!

BWW Morning Brief May 31st, 2017 - Emerging Writers at The Public, Climate in the Square and More!
Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: The new FAMILY TIES musical adaptation, starting tonight in Dayton!

BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!

What we're watching: Go inside rehearsals for ROMY & MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION in Seattle!

Social Butterfly: And finally, we couldn't resist getting in on the #covfefe game...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


Related Articles


5 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author Jessica Khan

Jessica Khan A Midwest native and Louisville-based journalist, Jessica is a long-time believer in the collaborative power of the performing arts. She has worked as a News (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!
  • BWW Morning Brief May 31st, 2017 - Emerging Writers at The Public, Climate in the Square and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief May 30th, 2017 - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, Dr. Ruth at INDECENT and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief May 26th, 2017 - MARY POPPINS Flies Into Paper Mill and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief May 25th, 2017 - THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief May 24th, 2017 - CONCERT FOR AMERICA Hits the West Coast and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com