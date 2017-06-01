BWW Morning Brief June 1st, 2017 - SWEETEE, ELVIS, THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - May 31, 2017

BWW has learned that Broadway fave Kristin Chenoweth will guest star on an episode of the fourth season of TV Land's YOUNGER, premiering on Wednesday, June 28th at 10 pm/ET.. (more...)

2) Stephen Colbert, Anna Kendrick & More to Take Stage at 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

by TV News Desk - May 31, 2017

BWW has learned that some of the biggest stars from theater, television, film and music will take the stage at THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11th.. (more...)

3) Darren Criss Bares All In Revealing Selfie from Set of AMERICAN CRIME STORY

by TV News Desk - May 31, 2017

GLEE and Broadway alum Darren Criss will take on the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the upcoming FX anthology series THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.. (more...)

4) BWW Reader Poll: What Should HELLO, DOLLY! Do on the Tony Awards?

by BWW News Desk - May 31, 2017

BroadwayWorld is asking our readers: What Should HELLO, DOLLY! Do on the Tony Awards? Take the poll below to make your voice heard, or chime in below in the comments!. (more...)

5) Stage Actress Karen Walsh, Who Used Her Creativity to Help Fight Cancer, Passes Away

by BWW News Desk - May 31, 2017

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Karen Walsh Rullman, actress, colon cancer advocate, wife and mother, has passed away after a fight against cancer.. (more...)

Darren Criss

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- The new musical SWEETEE, set in Depression-Era South, bows tonight.

- ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS brings the King Off-Broadway...

- And THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, starring Michael Urie, opens at Red Bull!

BWW Exclusive: The new episode of our 'Behind the Curtain' podcast takes on Tony snubs!

#ThrowbackThursday: Flash back to ASSASSINS' 2004 Tony Awards performance and get inspired to write your own song!

Set Your DVR... for DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt, stopping by ABC's THE VIEW today!

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: The new FAMILY TIES musical adaptation, starting tonight in Dayton!

What we're watching: Go inside rehearsals for ROMY & MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION in Seattle!

Social Butterfly: And finally, we couldn't resist getting in on the #covfefe game...

Can't wait to see Covfefe at @NYMF this year. - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) May 31, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

