Max von Essen and More to Join Zach Rand for BREATHLESS ON BROADWAY Benefit

On Monday, June 5th, 2017, many popular and talented Broadway performers will shine a light on Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) at the 3rd annual "breathless on Broadway" benefit at Sardi's Restaurant, 234 West 44th Street, NYC.

For one night, some of Broadway's favorites, including Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Evita, Dance of the Vampires, Jesus Christ Superstar), Giuseppe Bausilio (Hello Dolly, Cats, Aladdin, Newsies, Billy Elliot), Kevin Massey (A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis, Tarzan), T. Oliver Reid (Disney's Mary Poppins, Follies, Kiss Me Kate), Damon Gillespie (NBC's RISE, Broadway: Newsies, Aladdin), Iain Young (Newsies), Laurissa Romain, aka Lala, (South Pacific, Chris Rock's Top Five), Katie Micha (Gypsy, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Billy Elliot National Tour).

Maia Katz and Liv Rand will help phaware global association raise awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH), a disease that currently has no cure but can be managed with proper care and treatment. The benefit evening includes a Red Carpet, dinner and the show.

Broadway's Zach Rand (Les Miserables & Disney's Mary Poppins) will co-host the event with his siblings Liv, Ava and Elijah in honor of their sister Chloe.

Broadway (and Sardi's) are normally dark on Mondays, but not on June 5th. This Monday night will be all about raising awareness for an incurable disease, to honor those who live with Pulmonary Hypertension and remember those who have died from the disease.

"My family and I are honored to be hosting this event to raise awareness for a very personal cause. And while my sister Chloë isn't here to witness this, we continue our fight for the many other families affected by Pulmonary Hypertension. We are excited to honor our dear friend Jeffrey Hayzlett (global business celebrity, primetime television and podcast show host, best-selling author, keynote speaker and formerly the Chief Marketing Officer of the Eastman Kodak Company) who has tirelessly helped raise awareness for PH and supported our family and Dr. Evelyn Horn (Director of Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension at the Perkin Heart Failure Center of Weill Cornell). I am thrilled to welcome my talented Broadway colleagues who will perform to help this cause and grateful Phyllis Newman will be attending and speaking," said Zach Rand.

"The idea for breathless on Broadway began in the car driving home one night when Zach was appearing in 'Les Miz' on Broadway. He asked if someday his voice would be big enough to help other people. He was 9 years old. Thanks to the support of Jeffrey Hayzlett, just before Zach's eighteenth birthday, the first breathless on Broadway happened. We are grateful breathless on Broadway is generously sponsored by Actelion Pharamaceuticals, US, Bayer Corporation, US, Bellerophon Theraputics and C-Suite Network," said Marie Mascia-Rand.

breathless on Broadway will include a Red Carpet beginning at 5:30PM, followed by dinner and entertainment at 6:30PM. Tickets are $200. The event is open to the public, but seating is limited. For additional information, visit www.breathlessonbroadway.com.

breathless on Broadway is an intimate evening of music and conversations with some of Broadway's brightest new stars and hosted by Broadway's Zach Rand in honor of his late sister, Chloë. Experience live performances and hear stories of how this magical world of Broadway weaves together friendships and ever-lasting relationships, see unique performances from shows that are currently being developed for Broadway, meet the stars and learn more about pulmonary hypertension. This intimate evening takes places in historic Sardi's Restaurant located in the heart of the theatre district on 44th Street. For more information, visit www.breathlessonbroadway.com.

Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) is a rare, complex and chronic lung disease, which currently has no cure. PH, or high blood pressure in the lungs, makes it difficult for a patient to receive adequate oxygen and forces the heart to work harder, often resulting in heart failure and death. It is often confused with asthma or COPD. PH can be difficult to diagnose in a routine medical exam because the most common symptoms of PH are also associated with many other conditions. PH patients spend an average of 2 to 3 years seeking an accurate diagnosis. 75% of patients will have advanced PH by the time they are diagnosed. Proper and early diagnosis is crucial for patient care, and it begins with awareness.

phaware global association was co-founded by four pulmonary hypertension community members who together bring unique for-profit expertise to the nonprofit world. Three parents and caregivers of children with PH and one CTEPH patient who underwent a pulmonary thrombectomy (PTE), our commitment to finding a cure and helping the PH community is unparalleled. phaware global association is a virtual 501C3. Working remotely from four different areas of the country, phaware has adopted a "lean" philosophy so that we can maximize the funding that goes into programming. Our intention is to use technology to create a global footprint and address PH patients' needs around the world. Follow the organization on Facebook: www.facebook.com/phaware, Twitter: www.twitter.com/phaware, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/phaware.

breathless on Broadway is generously sponsored by Actelion Pharamaceuticals, US, Bayer Corporation, US, Bellerophon Theraputics and C-Suite Network.

