VIDEO: Stephanie Styles Sings 'Use Your Imagination' from ROMAN HOLIDAY

What a dream! In this first look at Broadway-bound ROMAN HOLIDAY, Stephanie Styles, who plays Princess Ann, beautifully sings Cole Porter's "Use Your Imagination" for SHN members. Check out the video below!

San Francisco's SHN will present the pre-Broadway world premiere engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY, the new musical premiering as part of SHN's 2016-2017 Season this summer.

The cast also features Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector and Sara Chase, along with five-time Emmy Award nominee Georgia Engel, Tony Award-nominee Michael Mulheren, Brandon Block, Kevin Duda, Donna English, Rick Faugno, Alison Jantzie, Andrew Kober, Marissa McGowan, Kevin Munhall, Khori Petinaud, Wayne Pretlow, Shannon Rugani, Tommy Scrivens, and Brandon Andrus, Kerry Conte, Jody Reynard, and Paige Williams.

In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life - to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.

