VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Continues 'Broadway Our Way' Series with 'Defying Gravity' from WICKED

Tony and Grammy award-nominated Michael McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) released the eleventh video in their "Broadway Our Way" series today, June 1st, featuring "Defying Gravity" from the hugely popular musical WICKED, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (multi-award winner, including Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Awards, as well as the Isabelle Stephenson Award). Check it out below!

With an introduction by Mr. Schwartz, this vibrantly celebratory arrangement is performed by BIV members Gisela Adisa, Laura Dean, Tracey Conyers, Danielle Chambers, Juwan Crawley, Eric Anthony Lopez, Jason McCollum, Tasha Michelle, Jesse Nager, Desiree Rodriguez, Eliseo Roman, Sheri Sanders, Jenifer Thigpen, Cynthia Vance, Virginia Woodruff, and Chris Zelno. The band is comprised of Isaac Harlan on piano, Jerry DeVore on bass, Spencer Cohen on percussion, Sylvia D'Avano on violin, Jonathan Dinklage on viola, and Anik Oulianine on cello.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission consists of providing hope to inspire and transform youth in need through music and The Arts.

In addition to performing numerous concerts, the Grammy-nominated choir (for their first album "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, Sting, Mariah Carey, Jason Mraz, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter.

Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, "Late Night" with David Letterman, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, NBC's hit show "SMASH", "America's Got Talent", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special" and has played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall.

The Broadway Inspirational Voices released their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" last fall. Their new web series, "Broadway Our Way" was launched on YouTube over the summer. For more information, visit BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

Related Articles