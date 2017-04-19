Jennifer Damiano, Sean Allan Krill, Kelli Barrett and More Tapped for Zack Zadek's DEATHLESS at Goodspeed

In a not-too-distant future where no one dies, a family navigates life's big questions during an annual road trip in Zack Zadek's new musical Deathless.

Goodspeed Musicals continues its commitment to innovative, thought-provoking works with this breathtaking and funny new musical featuring Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano as Hayley Serling; Sean Allan Krill, who is currently performing in the Off-Broadway hit Joan of Arc: Into the Fire at The Public, as Kevin Serling; Connecticut native Johnny Shea as Justin Lartney; Kelli Barrett, who originated the role of Lara Guishar in the Broadway musical Doctor Zhivago, as Samantha Serling; and Broadway actress Jessica Phillips as Michelle Serling.

Deathless will run June 2 - July 2, 2017 at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn.

The Serling family is taking its annual road trip to Niagara Falls, but this time they're saying goodbye to Mom. Along the way, memories of past trips, old wounds and family secrets are navigated in a not-too-distant future where no one dies of disease. For daughter Hayley, the journey means facing the big questions of life and death. Travel with unforgettable characters on the brink of discovering that living forever may not be as wonderful as it sounds. A funny, bittersweet, breathtaking new musical you simply must see. Deathless is sponsored by Creative Endeavor Office.

Deathless features book, music and lyrics by Zack Zadek. An award winning composer/lyricist, songwriter, performer, and playwright, Zack has been named by Playbill as "A Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriter You Should Know," and is a 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist and a 2017 MacDowell Fellow. Zack won the 2017 Weston New Musical Award for his book, music, and lyrics to Deathless. Other pieces in development include The Crazy Ones, The Role of a Lifetime (director Jerry Mitchell), and 6. Zack's work has been developed at major American theatres including The 5th Avenue Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Legacy Theatre and NYMF, and in the UK at The London Theatre Workshop and Edinburgh Fringe.

Hayley Serling will be played by Jennifer Damiano, who made her Broadway debut in the ground-breaking production of Spring Awakening. Ms. Damiano's other Broadway credits include American Psycho (Jean), Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Mary Jane Watson), and Next to Normal (Natalie). Kevin Serling will be played by award-winning actor Sean Allan Krill whose Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever and Mamma Mia!. Johnny Shea will play Justin Lartney. Mr. Shea's New York credits include Forest Boy (NYMF) and Pip's Island, a groundbreaking, immersive play experience.

Samantha Serling will be played by Kelli Barrett. In addition to the recent production of Doctor Zhivago, Ms. Barrett's Broadway credits include Baby It's You, The Royal Family and Wicked. Michelle Serling will be played by Jessica Phillips whose Broadway credits include Leap of Faith, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Next to Normal and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

This bittersweet musical will be directed by Tina Landau, who most recently directed and co-conceived The Spongebob Musical, which received rave reviews in Chicago. Landau's New York credits include the Broadway productions of Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts and Bells Are Ringing; In the Red and Brown Water and Tarell Alvin McCraney's Head of Passes at The Public; Wig Out! and Dream True (also lyrics/book) at Vineyard Theatre; Playwrights Horizons' Floyd Collins (also book writer); and Paula Vogel's A Civil War Christmas for New York Theatre Workshop.

Deathless Scenic Design will be by Dane Laffrey, who previously designed Goodspeed's The Theory of Relativity at The Terris Theatre in 2015. On Broadway, Laffrey has designed set and costumes for the acclaimed Deaf West revival of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening and set for the Broadway premiere of Sam Shepard's Fool For Love. He has designed NYC premieres of Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced (Lincoln Center Theatre), Bess Wohl's American Hero (2econd Stage), Woody Harrelson's Bullet For Adolf (New World Stages) and Adam Mathias and Brad Alexander's See Rock City And Other Destinations (Transport Group), among others.

Costume Design will be by Tilly Grimes. Ms. Grimes is an English theatre designer based in New York. Her recent credits include Bess Wohl's critically acclaimed Small Mouth Sounds (directed by Rachel Chavkin), Kingdom Come and Lightning Rod Special's Underground Railroad Game. She has designed for Roundabout, Ars Nova, The Foundry, Red Bull Theatre, Cherry Lane, Clubbed Thumb, The Barrow Group, New Georges, La Mama Theatre and many others.

Lighting Design will be by Scott Zielinski, who has lit approximately 300 productions throughout the world, including the Broadway production of Topdog/Underdog. An award-winning designer, Mr. Zielinski has worked with numerous directors and choreographers, including Neil Bartlett, Chase Brock, Richard Foreman, Sir Peter Hall, Hal Hartley, Doug Hughes, Tony Kushner, Krystian Lupa, Ong Keng Sen, Diane Paulus, Lisa Peterson, Anna Deavere Smith, Twyla Tharp, Robert Wilson, George C. Wolfe and Mary Zimmerman.

Projection Design will be by Lucy Mackinnon, whose numerous design credits include the upcoming Broadway revival of Six Degrees of Separation and the Deaf West production of Spring Awakening. Other Broadway credits include Assistant Projection Designer of Newsies the Musical, Assistant Video Designer for Wonderland and Video Consultant for Fun Home.

Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton, who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre in Chester. His work has also been heard on Broadway, National Tours and at Regional Theatres from coast to coast.

Music Direction for Deathless will be by Julie McBride, who served as Music Director for The Terris production of LMNOP in 2013. In addition to serving as Music Director for the Off-Broadway productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and These Paper Bullets, Ms. McBride was Associate Conductor for Broadway's Amazing Grace and played keyboards for Broadway's Finding Neverland.

Orchestrations are by Justin Goldner and Zack Zadek. Mr. Goldner is a music producer, arranger, bandleader and session musician. As house guitarist in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and house bassist on NBC's America's Got Talent, he plays nightly for audiences in New York and across the US. He has been privileged to make music with Sting, Ricky Martin, Macy Gray, Hugh Jackman, Donald Glover, Matisyahu, Steve Martin, Jason Robert Brown, Audra McDonald and a host of others, including his mentor, Meshell Ndegeocello.

Casting for Deathless is by Paul Hardt of StewartWhitley Casting.

Deathless was the recipient of the Weston Playhouse's 2017 New Musical Award, developed at Theatreworks Silicon Valley and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival

Deathless will run June 2 - July 2, 2017. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

For over 30 years, The Terris Theatre has been Goodspeed's home for developing fresh, innovative and original new musicals. Many new and reimagined musicals have been developed in Chester, Conn., before moving on to Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours and other Regional Theatres. Because this is a developmental theatre, the show can change on a day-to-day basis. New scenes are added, songs are moved, costumes are changed, dialogue is tweaked?all based on audience response and feedback.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development, and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. The first regional theatre to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement), Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals, official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi, and official audio sponsor Sennheiser. This production is also made possible with the support of the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.

