Stephanie J. Block, Jenn Colella, and More to Take the Stage at 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards will feature performances from four productions from the 2016-2017 New York theatre season, and award presentations from some of the brightest stars in the theatre, it was announced today.

The June 4 award ceremony will feature musical performances from Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos), Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), and the cast ofThe Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. These four productions exemplify the quality of the 2016-2017 theatre season on Broadway and off-Broadway in keeping with the Drama Desk's mission to shine a light on theatre throughout New York City. Additionally, Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton) will perform an In Memoriam tribute.

Among the presenters at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards will be Hal Prince, Tommy Tune, Danny Burstein, Adriane Lenox, Christopher Fitzgerald and designers: Brian MacDevitt, David Rockwell, Dan Moses Schreier, Paul Tazewell, and others.

Tickets for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards are on sale now. Go to www.DramaDeskAwards.com for more information.

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall in Manhattan. For the sixth consecutive year, TheaterManiawill present the awards ceremony and Joey Parnes Productions will produce and manage the show. Gretchen Shugart is the Managing Executive Producer of the Drama Desk Awards andCharles Wright is the President of the Drama Desk. The Awards show will be written by Jonathan Tolins (Buyer and Cellar, The Twilight of the Golds, The Last Sunday in June) and directed by Mark Waldrop (Not That Jewish, Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends).

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

