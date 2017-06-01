SUNSET BOULEVARD
VIDEO: Norma's Debut! See Archived Footage from the Premiere Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Jun. 1, 2017  

Twenty five years ago, the first full performance of Sunset Boulevard, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical had its premiere at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sydmonton Festival. Prior to the show, a cameraman caught some candid footage of the cast relaxing, rehearsing, laughing, and warming-up.

Check out this unique behind the scenes footage of featuring Kevin Anderson singing the title song and an appearance from the original Norma, Patti LuPone, as well as the entire premiere cast of Sunset Boulevard.

See the archived footage below!

