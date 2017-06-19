BWW Morning Brief June 19th, 2017 - Angela Lansbury in THE CHALK GARDEN and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 18, 2017

New Zealand's Artsplash Festival has found itself in a bit of trouble due to inexplicable artistic choices made in their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The Times of Israel reports that the company had replaced the word 'Israel' in 'Close Every Door' with the word 'kindness,' altering the lyric to 'children of kindness.'. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look At Audra McDonald In West End LADY DAY!

by Ana Maria Wiggins - June 18, 2017

This summer, Audra McDonald, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, will be making her long-awaited West End debut as jazz legend Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - get a first look at Audra in action below! . (more...)

3) Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Talks with Entertainment Lawyer Mark Sendroff

by Behind the Curtain - June 18, 2017

Order in the court because entertainment lawyer to the stars, Mark Sendroff, swings by the studios to discuss his life, career, and what he has learned from his legendary client list with Rob and Kevin. You'll hear no objection from us as Mark discusses his profession and what he loves most about his job.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Poughkeepsie or Bust! 2017 Casts and Creatives Get Ready for a New Powerhouse Season

by TV - Press Previews - June 18, 2017

Vassar & New York Stage and Film is preparing for the 33rd Powerhouse Season in Poughkeepsie, NY, running from June 23 through July 30, 2017:. (more...)

5) Tonight! Don't Be Late to Class at BROADWAY BARES: STRIP U

by BWW News Desk - June 18, 2017

A friendly reminder! Class will be in session tonight at the only college campus where clothing is optional and bodacious burlesque is always in the curriculum. This year's theme for Broadway Bares is Strip U, an unrivaled evening of seductive striptease production numbers with an academic twist, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Angela Lansbury leads The Acting Company's benefit reading of THE CHALK GARDEN!

- Shoshana Bean and Imagine Dragons headline this evening's TrevorLIVE Gala.

- Kelli O'Hara and more take part in tonight's 'Arts for Autism' benefit concert...

- And Rosie O'Donnell emcees a star-studded reading of HOLLYWOOD NURSES!

Actor and director Phylicia Rashad will appear in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare in the Park this season. She last starred on Broadway in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF in 2008. Before that, she appeared in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, CYMBELINE, GEM OF THE OCEAN, A RAISIN IN THE SUN (which earned her a Tony Award in 2004 and for which she reprised her role in the 2008 TV adaptation), JELLY'S LAST JAM, INTO THE WOODS, DREAMGIRLS and THE WIZ. Among her Off-Broadway credits are HEAD OF PASSES, BERNARDA ALBA, THE STORY, HELEN, BLUE, and EVERYBODY'S RUBY. She was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2016. The actress rose to fame for her Emmy-nominated role as 'Clair Huxtable' on THE COSBY SHOW.

Phylicia Rashad celebrates CTGLA's 50th Anniversary.

Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

