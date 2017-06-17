2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Wrap Up the Broadway Season at the Tony Awards!

Jun. 17, 2017  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (10), Isabella (12), and Charles (9), who tuned in for the 71st Annual Tony Awards last weekend. Curious about what they thought about the ceremony? Find out below!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Wrap Up the Broadway Season at the Tony Awards!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Wrap Up the Broadway Season at the Tony Awards!
  • BWW TV: Christina Bianco Brings ME MYSELF AND EVERYONE ELSE to London's Hippodrome Casino
  • BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY Actor to Present Reading of New Play NC-17.
  • BWW TV: Watch a Trailer for STREEPSHOW!, Bringing the Shades of Meryl to Connelly Theater
  • BWW TV Exclusive: COME FROM AWAY Tributes the Audiences of San Diego, Seattle, Gander, DC, Toronto & Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Spin Your Tony Round and Round!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com