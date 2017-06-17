BWW TV: The Kid Critics Wrap Up the Broadway Season at the Tony Awards!

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (10), Isabella (12), and Charles (9), who tuned in for the 71st Annual Tony Awards last weekend. Curious about what they thought about the ceremony? Find out below!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.

