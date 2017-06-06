Kathleen Turner, Geneva Carr, Lesli Margherita, Taylor Louderman & More Join Rosie O'Donnell for HOLLYWOOD NURSES Benefit Reading

Today, producer Norma Lana announced the all-star cast for the one-night-only benefit reading event of the new pulp comedy HOLLYWOOD NURSES, written by Sheila Head (Head Games, PBS's "Cyberchase") and Peter Michael Marino (Desperately Seeking the Exit, Late with Lance!), and directed by Carl Andress (Die, Mommie, Die!, The Tribute Artist).

Emceed and narrated by Emmy Award winner Rosie O'Donnell, the cast will star Golden Globe Award winner Kathleen Turner (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Head Nurse Stone, Tony Award nominee Geneva Carr (Hand to God) as Faye Kettering and Dot Diamond, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Nurse Suzanne Medford, and Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots) as Nurse Jenny Tyler.

The benefit event will take place on Monday, June 19 at the Mainstage Theater (416 W 42nd St) with all proceeds going to The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative of The Actors Fund. The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by the reading at 7:30pm.

Nurse Jenny Tyler (Louderman) is running from her past. Nurse Suzanne Medford (Margherita) is running from her present. When their secret worlds collide at Holly View Hospital they ignite forbidden passions, erupting into a dangerous scandal that even the most modern medicine cannot cure. HOLLYWOOD NURSES is a comic homage to the lesbian pulp novels of the 1950s, told with a modern sensibility. Long before these topics were mainstream, the books spoke to a generation unsure of its sexuality by exploring the consequences of "choice," while reassuring readers that they were not alone.

Iconic actress and activist Kathleen Turner has been lighting up the silver screen and stage for over 30 years with legendary performances in the films Body Heat, Romancing the Stone, Peggy Sue Got Married (Academy Award nomination), The War of the Roses, television shows "Friends," "Californication," and on stage as Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Geneva Carr received a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut Hand to God, having originated the role of Margery in all previous productions. She is currently starring in the hit CBS-TV show "Bull."

Broadway and West End favorite, Lesli Margherita originated the role of Ines in Zorro in the West End and won the Olivier Award. On Broadway, she starred in Matilda the Musical and Dames at Sea. She has starred and recurred on multiple television shows including "Major Crimes," "The Suite Life on Deck," "NYPD Blue," "The District," and "On The Lot," produced by Steven Spielberg.

Taylor Louderman made her Broadway debut as the star of Bring It On: The Musical and currently stars on Broadway in Kinky Boots. Other theater credits include: Gigantic (Vineyard), Aida (Muny), Grease (Paper Mill). On TV, she starred as Wendy in NBC's "Peter Pan Live" and appeared in HBO's "High Maintenance."

The Actors Fund established the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative in 1996 to provide a safety net for women in the entertainment industry who are coping with critical health concerns. The Women's Health Initiative dedicates a range of resources solely to addressing the health needs and concerns specific to women.

Geoff Josselson, CSA, serves as casting director for HOLLYWOOD NURSES. One additional cast member will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the HOLLYWOOD NURSES benefit reading event on Monday, June 19, 2017, are available via TicketCentral.com at bit.ly/2q9IwD4, or by phone at 212-279-4200. Tickets range from $35 - $89. The pre-show reception is complimentary with purchase of a ticket. A special post-show reception with the cast is included for Premium Ticket holders. For more about the show, go to www.HollywoodNurses.com.

