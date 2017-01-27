BWW Morning Brief January 27th, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

1) Breaking News: Elton John and Paul Rudnick Writing THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical

by BWW News Desk - January 26, 2017

Sir Elton John and Paul Rudnick are writing the new Broadway musical, The Devil Wears Prada. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures and, the new musical will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Cameos in ALADDIN + Meet Broadway's Newest Genie!

by BWW News Desk - January 26, 2017

Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise cameo with Tony-Award winner James Monroe Iglehart on stage at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway this week.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Hitting the Road with an Exclamation Point! First Look at SOMETHING ROTTEN! on Tour

by BWW News Desk - January 26, 2017

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, launched its National Tour on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Boston Opera House. See the cast in action below!. (more...)

4) Breaking: Tonys Awards Determine Eligibility for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, THE GREAT COMET & More

by BWW News Desk - January 26, 2017

The productions discussed were The Encounter; Holiday Inn; Oh, Hello on Broadway; Heisenberg; The Cherry Orchard; The Front Page; Falsettos; Les Liaisons Dangereuses; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; A Bronx Tale; Dear Evan Hansen; In Transit; and The Present.. (more...)

5) To the Revolution! Rachelle Ann Go, Rachel John, and More Announced for West End HAMILTON

by Alexa Criscitiello - January 26, 2017 The casting revolution begins. It has been reported that Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Tarrinn Callendar (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), and Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) have signed on for the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton'.. (more...)

Check out the latest Broadway, off-Broadway, regional, and theatre related job offers!

THIS WEEKEND'S CALL SHEET:

- The company of FALSETTOS performs at a CD signing at Barnes & Noble today.

- The BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY curtseys back into 54 Below this weekend...

- Joel Grey, Sheldon Harnick, David Hyde Pierce and more read Elie Weisel's NIGHT.

- The HAMILTON parody SHAMILTON arrives in the Windy City.

- And Audra McDonald kicks off her 2017 tour with her hubby Will Swenson in California tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Peruse our interview with SCANDAL's Joe Morton on his TV role and his hopes for bringing TURN ME LOOSE to Broadway!

#FridayFunday: We cannot stop watching Vanessa Hudgens's hilarious Snapchat story...

Me in a nutshell... or Snapchat story, lol pic.twitter.com/gy9MLTb6pp - Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 26, 2017

What we're geeking out over: The new NEWSIES movie trailer!

What we're listening to: Ramin Karimloo and Alison Luff on the SONG OF SOLOMON Original Concept Recording, out today - go inside the studio below!

What we're watching: The sing-along version of Disney's MOANA, hitting select theaters today!

Social Butterfly: Check out this Broadway bird's-eye view...

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Alan Cumming, who turns 52 today!

Alan Cumming is well known for his acclaimed portrayal of political maverick 'Eli Gold' on CBS's "The Good Wife." He recently returned as the 'Emcee' in CABARET on Broadway, and has also appeared in Broadway's THE THREEPENNY OPERA, DESIGN FOR LIVING and MACBETH. A tireless champion for LGBT civil rights and HIV/AIDS, Alan serves on the Board of BC/EFA. In 2009, Cumming was made an OBE in the Queen's Honors List and by his homeland, Scotland. Among his UK stage credits are HAMLET, ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, BENT, and THE BACCHAE. The actor is also known for playing 'Nightcrawler' in the X-MEN films. He will be headlining Long Wharf Theatre's June gala.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

