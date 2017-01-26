Christian Borle Will Appear at FALSETTOS CD Signing at Barnes & Noble

Click Here for More Articles on FALSETTOS

Christian Borle will now join Ghostlight Records to celebrate the cast album of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS - based on the Lincoln Center Theater production - with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM.

The date also marks the album's physical release with copies available as a two-disc set online and in stores. Barnes & Noble will welcome previously-announced cast members Stephanie J. Block, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe, in addition to the show's composer/lyricist William Finn as special guest.

The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side. Fans who purchase the CD at the store will be offered priority seating. Call (212) 369-2180 for details.

The first-ever full cast album of the renowned musical includes a 60-page full-color booklet with complete lyrics, production photos, and an essay from Lincoln Center Theater's Producing Artistic Director, André Bishop and Musical Theater Artistic Producer Ira Weitzman. The cast album was produced by Kurt Deutsch with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer. To order the album, visit www.sh-k-boom.com/falsettos.

William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS (Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score) recently returned to Broadway in an all-new production from Lincoln Center Theater. Lapine returned to direct an extraordinary cast featuring Stephanie J. Block (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tony nom.), Christian Borle (Something Rotten!,? Tony Award), Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Tony nom.?)?, ?Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms?, Brandon Uranowitz (An American in Paris, Tony nom.) and Betsy Wolfe.?

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

"Growing up with FALSETTOS was a Game Changer musical for me. With its gorgeous score and trailblazing takes on love, life and crisis, FALSETTOS is one of our great musicals and we're honored to preserve the new Broadway cast album on Ghostlight Records," says the label's founder Kurt Deutsch. "Having released Finn's wonderful 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, we're thrilled to add this recording to our catalog, especially featuring such an unbelievable cast breathing such magnificent life into this 'tight-knit family.'"

FALSETTOS was directed by James Lapine, with choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

"FALSETTOS" TRACK LIST:

ACT ONE - March of the Falsettos

1. Four Jews in a Room Bitching

2. A Tight-Knit Family / Love Is Blind

3. The Thrill of First Love

4. Marvin at the Psychiatrist (A Three-Part Mini-Opera)

5. My Father's a Homo / Everyone Tells Jason to See a Psychiatrist

6. This Had Better Come to a Stop

7. I'm Breaking Down

8. Please Come to Our House / Jason's Therapy

9. A Marriage Proposal / A Tight-Knit Family (Reprise)

10. Trina's Song / March of the Falsettos

11. The Chess Game

12. Making a Home

13. The Games I Play

14. Marvin Hits Trina

15. I Never Wanted to Love You

16. Father to Son

ACT TWO - Falsettoland

1. Falsettoland / About Time

2. Year of the Child

3. Miracle of Judaism

4. The Baseball Game

5. A Day in Falsettoland

6. Everyone Hates His Parents

7. What More Can I Say?

8. Something Bad Is Happening / More Racquetball

9. Holding to the Ground

10. Days Like This

11. Canceling the Bar Mitzvah

12. Unlikely Lovers

13. Another Miracle of Judaism

14. Something Bad Is Happening (Reprise)

15. You Gotta Die Sometime

16. Jason's Bar Mitzvah

17. What Would I Do?

18. Falsettoland (Reprise)

Sh-K-Boom with its imprint Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Other notable recent releases include the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten!, the 2014 "Best Musical" Tony Award winner A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, the 2014 "Best Score" Tony Award winner The Bridges of Madison County, Disney's Newsies, Pippin and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Other highlights of the catalogue include OBCRs of Next to Normal, Hair, Legally Blonde, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Everyday Rapture, Passing Strange, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Drowsy Chaperone and many more Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. The label has also released solo albums from some of Broadway's biggest names: Patti LuPone, Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, Alice Ripley, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico and Ben Vereen. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa (First Daughter Suite, Giant, See What I Wanna See, Little Fish) and Michael Friedman (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Love's Labour's Lost, The Fortress of Solitude), as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

