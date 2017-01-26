To the Revolution! Rachelle Ann Go, Rachel John, and More Announced for West End HAMILTON

The casting revolution begins. It has been reported that Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) have signed on for the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton".

Rehearsals for "Hamilton" are scheduled to begin in September 2017. The production will begin previews November 21st, with an official opening to follow on December 7th.

In addition to a thriving career as a recording artist, Rachelle Ann Go also has an impressive onstage record. She made her musical debut in 2011 portraying Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, for which she was awarded a Best Actress award from Broadway World Philippine Awards. She was nominated a second time in 2013 for her portrayal of Jane Porter in Tarzan. Go's West End career includes the 2014 hit revival of Miss Saigon, portraying Gigi Van Tranh and the 30th anniversary staging of "Les Miserables" in the role of the ill-fated Fantine.

There has been no word as to whether or not the casting will affect Go's reprisal of her role in the coming Broadway transfer of "Miss Saigon".

Rachel John's stage career includes turns in international tours of The Lion King, Rent, and We Will Rock You. She has been seen on the West End in Sister Act the Musical and and as "Meat" in We Will Rock You.

Christine Allado's acting career started in the Philippines where she starred in productions such as "The Phantom of the Opera: Revue" as Christine Daea, "Hairspray" as Amber Von Tussle and "Joseph the Dreamer". Her international work includes appearances in Hong Kong's "High School Musical" and "The Golden Mickeys" She has been seen on the West End in a featured role and as an understudy in Sir Tim Rice's new musical "From Here to Eternity"

Giles Terera is an award winning British actor, musician, and filmmaker. He has been nominated for three awards for the Whatsonstage.com Awards. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his appearance in Jailhouse Rock and for Best Takeover in a Role in a theatrical production of The Rat Pack as Sammy Davis, Jr. and Best Ensemble Performance in Avenue Q. In 2007 he became the first Black actor to play Christy in Dublins Abbey Theatre production of Playboy of the Western World. In 2011 Terera played Caliban in Trevor Nunn's production of The Tempest opposite Ralph Fiennes at Haymarket Theatre. As well as his numerous stage appearances Terera has made occasional appearances in film and television. His most notable television appearance was in the CBBC program Horrible Histories, performing in all five series from 2009 to 2013. He has also appeared in BBC television show Doctors and in the film London Boulevard. He also appeared in a televised production of Hamlet.

Obioma Ugoala appeared as as Smokey Robinson in the West End production of Berry Gordy's 'Motown'. Ugoala has also been seen in Royal Shakespeare Company's "King and Country" which ran at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music. Past theatre credits for Cleve September include the West End production of another Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, "In the Heights". Tarinn Callender is a newcomer to the West End, and is a graduate of Arts Educational Schools London.

Jason Pennycooke comes to the cast from the West End production of "Motown" where he played the role of "Bobby Dupree". Other notable stage appearances include the Menier Chocolate Factory production of, "La Cage Aux Folles", the Trevor Nunn directed production of "Kiss Me, Kate" at Chichester Festival Theatre, "Stomp", "The Big Life", and "Rent."

