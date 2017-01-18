Steffanie Leigh and More Crowned for Latest BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY at Feinstein's/54 Below

Just announced, Broadway's final Mary Poppins Steffanie Leigh, Newsies star Stephanie Styles, Krystina Alabado, Jackie Burns, and Mara Davi will be joining Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Susan Egan and music director Benjamin Rauhala in the latest Broadway Princess Party at Feinstein's/54 Below.

They join the previously announced cast that includes Christy Altomare, Arielle Jacobs, Taylor Louderman, Courtney Reed, Ashley Spencer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Adrienne Warren, and Alexandra Zorn for the 7PM and 9:30PM concerts on Sunday, January 29th.

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After eight sold out shows, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala return to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. They will be joined by iconic Broadway princess Tony nominee Susan Egan, Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast and the voice of 'Meg' in Disney's motion picture Hercules. Together with an all-star cast will sing the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening that is not to be missed!

Where else might a little mermaid duet with a beautiful bookworm? Or might an ice queen drink tea with a princess no bigger than the size of a thumb? Might the princess with a lost glass slipper confide in a princess who lives in a tower, with the longest of hair? Get your ballgown out of the closet, dust off that tiara and make your way to Feinstein's/54 Below for a Broadway Princess Party you will never forget!

Starring :

Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella)

Tony nominee Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast, 'Hercules')

Krystina Alabado (American Psycho, Evita)

Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!)

Jackie Burns (If/Then, Wicked)

Mara Davi (Dames at Sea, 'Smash')

Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked)

Steffanie Leigh (War Paint, Mary Poppins)

(9:30PM only) Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots, NBC's 'Peter Pan Live')

(9:30PM only) Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In The Heights)

Ashley Spencer (Rock of Ages, Priscilla)

Stephanie Styles (Newsies, Kingdom Come)

Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress, 'Glee')

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Shuffle Along, Bring It On)

Alexandra Zorn (Cinderella)

...and special surprise guests!

The Broadway Princess Party will be presented on January 29th, 2017 for two performances only - at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $45 with a $25 food and beverage minimum and go on-sale Monday, December 5th at noon. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit 54below.com/events/broadway-princess-party.

